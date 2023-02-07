OnePlus has announced its latest products will be available to buy soon, and that includes the flagship true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which will be launching globally with some great features, high-end capabilities and a very reasonable price tag that undercuts the AirPods Pro 2.

Like the OnePlus 11 smartphone, the Buds Pro 2 will be available to buy from 16 February with a recommended retail price of just £179 in the UK, and they'll be available in green and black colours designed to match the smartphone finishes.

Thanks to the China launch earlier in the year, we already knew all the details of what the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 would offer, and having spent considerable time testing and reviewing them, we can safely say it's a very good price indeed for what's on offer.

Not much has changed on the design front with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, compared to the first generation, but OnePlus has improved the internals and feature list to make it a truly compelling pair of TWS buds.

A big part of this is the new dual-driver audio system - co-developed with audio specialist Dynaudio - which combines an 11mm driver with a 6mm one to offer better performance across a wide range of frequencies. The end result is big, quality bass performance with great clarity and detail in the higher frequencies.

The buds also support Hi-Res wireless audio, and have adopted support for Android 13's spatial audio feature, allowing head-tracking to keep audio direction stationary when you move you're head. With a compatible phone and music/video service, you'll get support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking too.

As well as all of that, the buds are equipped with ANC, which can effectively block external noise and you can even perform a personalised ANC test - which uses data from external and internal microphones - to block the frequencies and sound in your surrounding area, specifically.

Other personalisation features included 'Golden Sound' which performs a test to see which frequencies your ears are more/less sensitive to and boosts those that it thinks you need, plus there's an ear fit test to ensure you're getting the best fit possible from the buds.

With the battery in the case, you'll get up to 39 hours of music playback with the Buds Pro 2, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures low latency/responsive connections to compatible smartphones. All-round, it's a great product, and one we think is well worth the money.