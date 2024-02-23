Key Takeaways OnePlus Buds 3 offer powerful ANC for only $100, a budget-friendly option that competes with AirPods Pro at a lower price.

OnePlus Buds 3 feature easier touch controls and a more snug fit for comfort, making them a compelling choice for those seeking convenience.

While the Apple AirPods Pro offer superior spatial audio over OnePlus 3D Audio, the OnePlus Buds 3 are a great alternative for budget-conscious consumers.

Apple's AirPods are undoubtedly iconic, ushering in an age of wireless earbuds as an everyday accessory and audio must-have. As wireless earbuds have become more mainstream, more companies followed Apple's standard-setting buds, adapting more features, spatial audio, impressive ANC, and that "cut off earbud" short stem design.

I've officially ventured outside of Apple's walled garden as they're comfortable, quality, and only $100.

Even after testing multiple pairs of earbuds, myself and other sound snobs have rarely strayed from AirPods as a mainstay. However, after reviewing OnePlus' third in-ear iteration -- the OnePlus Buds 3 -- I've officially ventured outside of Apple's walled garden as they provide comfort, quality, and only cost you $100. In fact, there are fittingly three things in particular that I found in my testing, which I prefer the OnePlus Buds 3 over Apple's flagship headset. However, AirPods still win on a few fronts.

The OnePlus Buds 3 may have dropped the "Pro" name their predecessors hold, but these budget headphones are surprisingly luxury. Plus, coming in splendid blue or space gray, it's refreshing to see a pair of earbuds stray from classic white or black. Aside from being a primary member of the Apple ecosystem, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are comfortable, pocketable, and sound great. However, that comes at a steep price.

OnePlus Buds 3 offers ANC for only $100

OnePlus wins due to its powerful and clear cancellation for less

Perhaps the most popular spec to either come with every new earbud release or receive an upgrade with each iteration is ANC (active noise-cancelling). However, that usually comes at a marked-up price. For $100 the OnePlus Buds 3 successfully had me fully invested in my audio and almost dangerously unaware of my New York City surroundings. As I listened to songs like Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me, I was so engrossed in the electric guitar solo that I missed the barista calling my name and waited a little too long at my favorite coffee shop.

I even connected the OnePlus Buds 3 to my Galaxy Z Flip 4 and AirPods to my iPhone and honestly found it hard to tell a difference in terms of noise-cancelling abilities. When it came to overall sound quality, the OnePlus Buds 3 sounded a bit more tinny, but they undoubtedly delivered in terms of silence.

And while the AirPods Pro 2 boast a $250 price tag, the OnePlus Buds 3 are $150 less at only $100, which is a great entry-level tag for a premium feature.

OnePlus Buds 3 has easy touch controls

OnePlus improves with less awkward and more intuitive stems

The AirPods Pro 2's introduced one of my favorite features with on-stem touch controls. However, they do require a bit of pressure to fully respond and work best when you use your index finger behind the stem and firmly press your index finger on the stem divot. OnePlus' controls, however, are a bit more sensitive without being overly so. Plus, the control isn't on the stem but on the bud bulb, making for a less awkward control -- especially when I'm on the go.

OnePlus Buds 3 has a more snug fit

OnePlus buds are more stable and comfortable for long wear

Like AirPods, the OnePlus Buds 3 feature soft silicone tips that fit snugly within the ear. Featuring a rounder as opposed to a flatter bulb, the OnePlus Buds 3 aren't bulky but rather rest perfectly against a wider area of my ear, and therefore, reducing the built-up pressure that I often experience with AirPods. Additionally, the eartips seem to fit even deeper within my ear, which keeps them more stable when I run or get sweaty from a workout.

Apple Spatial Audio outdoes 3D Audio

AirPods are just more comprehensive at this time

OnePlus' solution to spatial audio is impressive, but slightly airy and can even give a pins and needles effect when drums or tambourines punctuate a downbeat -- like the handclaps in Taylor Swift's Shake It Off, for example.

Fittingly, OnePlus 3D Audio does add dimension and makes me feel like sound is coming from all dies rather than just in front of me, but Apple's Spatial Audio provides that same fullness without compromising on sound clarity.

AirPods Pro have FindMy built in

Apple's locating features are more convenient, especially in a crunch

Admittedly an absent-minded audiophile, I rely on Apple's FindMy integration to track down many of my devices -- and AirPods are among the most consistent. The built-in tracking and FindMy feature, especially precision finding, immediately lead me to my buds. While the HeyMelody app houses a FindMy feature with a ping option, it's not as intuitive and doesn't show the general location. Essentially, if you're a forgetful headphone fanatic, chances are this feature has also saved you some heartache.