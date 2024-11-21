OnePlus' Black Friday deals have arrived. Even though Black Friday is November 29th, that isn't stopping OnePlus from getting its deals out early, and you can save huge on its most popular devices.

Starting with its phones, there are several great Black Friday discounts running on the OnePlus 12 series and the foldable OnePlus Open.

The OnePlus 12 is $550. That's $250 off its regular price of $800.

The OnePlus 12R is $400. That's $100 off its regular price of $500, plus you get a free pair of Nord Buds 3 Pros with it ($79 value).

The OnePlus Open is $1200. That's $500 off its regular price of $1700.

Even with the OnePlus 13 around the corner, the OnePlus 12 still offers incredible value, and $250 off is the best I've ever see for the device. If you're looking for a more affordable option, the OnePlus 12R is still a powerful mid-range device, and you even get a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with it, which is a great bonus. If you've been eyeing your first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open is a compelling option, especially with its $500 discount for Black Friday.

OnePlus 12 $550 $800 Save $250 The OnePlus 12 provides stellar performance, a high-quality camera, and battery life that's sure to impress. $550 at OnePlus

OnePlus 12R $400 $500 Save $100 The OnePlus 12R is a fantastic mid-range device, featurng a 6.7-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. $400 at OnePlus

OnePlus Open $1200 $1700 Save $500 The OnePlus Open is a light and compact foldable phone. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for fast and smooth performance. $1200 at OnePlus

Related OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 13: What's the difference? The OnePlus 13 has officially launched in China, with a global release in the works -- how does the handset compare with the OnePlus 12?

OnePlus has more than just phones on sale for Black Friday

OnePlus has its tablet and wearable devices on sale, too

Aside from its lineup of phones, OnePlus is also running Black Friday deals on its other devices.

The standout deal for me is, without a doubt, the OnePlus Pad 2, on sale for $450. It's one of the best Android tablets you can get right now. Its stunning 12.1-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor make it a powerful tablet suitable for productivity tasks, gaming, and watching shows and movies.

There are also some good deals on OnePlus wearable devices and earbuds. Check out a selection of OnePlus Black Friday deals below. You can find more deals on OnePlus' website.

OnePlus Pad 2 $450 $550 Save $100 The OnePlus Pad 2 has an impressive 12.1-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and long-lasting battery-life, which makes this tablet one of the best Android tablets on the market. $450 at OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The OnePlus Watch 2 is a 46mm smartwatch with Bluetooth/Wi-FI capabilities. It comes in black steel and radiant steel. $200 at OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2R $170 $230 Save $60 The OnePlus Watch 2R is a 46mm smartwatch with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi capabilities. It's made of aluminum instead of stainless steel like the Watch 2. $170 at OnePlus