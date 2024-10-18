Key Takeaways OnePlus is set to launch OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, on October 24.

Improvements in AI, system animations, and software design are expected in the new update.

Devices like the OnePlus 12, 11, 10, Nord 3, and more are likely to receive OxygenOS 15, as is the upcoming OnePlus 13 flagship.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch its OxygenOS 15 update, based on the latest Android 15 platform release, at a press conference on October 24 at 6am ET / 3am PT. The event will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel.

While we don't yet have all the details about what OnePlus has in store for its next generation of OxygenOS, the company is teasing improvements in the form of AI, smoother animations, and a refreshed visual design.

"The new OxygenOS 15 will be a perfect combination of speed, performance, and intelligence," says OnePlus in its press release.

The OnePlus 13 is slated to arrive soon, and will almost assuredly arrive with the latest software version

We expect the following devices to receive the OxygenOS 15 update upon its arrival:

OnePlus 12R, 12

OnePlus 11R, 11

OnePlus 10R, 10T, 10 Pro

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus CE3, CE3 Lite

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Pad

Unfortunately, OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed device compatibility, but we do know that the company promises between three and four Android feature updates for its devices, per its current software update policy. We expect to hear more on this front during the October 24 event.

We also know that the OnePlus 13 is in the pipeline, and we expect it to ship with OxygenOS 15 out of the box. Recent leaks have given us a look at what to expect from the company's latest flagship from a hardware perspective.

The Android 15 floodgates are beginning to open

With the Android 15 source code having been available since early September, Android device manufacturers are busy at work adapting the new OS version to work with their own custom Android skins.

Earlier this week, Google pushed out its own Android 15 update to eligible Pixel devices. Meanwhile, Samsung has confirmed plans to release its One UI 7 beta to developers before the end of 2024.

Android 15 isn't a radical departure from what's come before, but it does introduce some useful new quality-of-life tweaks and additions. These include a new dedicated Private Space feature, Theft Detection, system-wide app archival, and a number of improvements that target the big-screen Android tablet experience.