OnePlus and Oppo could both be leaving the European market after a leak appeared suggesting that the pair will be exiting several major countries. This is just weeks after the OnePlus 11 was released and even less time has passed since the Oppo Find X6 Pro was unveiled.

While neither OnePlus nor Oppo has yet confirmed the news - and Pocket-lint has asked both for comment - oft-reliable leaker Max Jambor has posted on Twitter to share the news. It comes following a number of new product launches in the related regions, as mentioned, with more thought to be in the pipeline.

Right now it appears that Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands will lose access to OnePlus and Oppo devices in the near future, with the leaker saying that an official statement should be expected "soon." However, they did also add that there is no confirmation as to what will happen with the rest of the companies' European business.

Why could Oppo and OnePlus be pulling out of the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and France?

As for why this is happening, the details aren't immediately clear. However, many industry watchers are already starting to point the finger at an ongoing legal spat with Nokia as a potential cause of concern.

Both the outfits have been locked in a patent battle with Nokia, that already turned the screw in Germany. The patent, relating to the use of technology for processing 4G and 5G signals, has already seen OnePlus and Oppo begin to remove products from sale in that country.

There has been a worry that Nokia's success in Germany will spread to other EU countries, and could explain this withdrawal. But the UK famously left the EU, possibly throwing cold water on that theory. Alternatively, there could be more nuance than we are aware of.

That's where an official statement will come in handy, which is something we've been informed will be with us soon. Until then, the rumours will continue to swirl.

We'll update when we can.