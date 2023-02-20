Not content with already selling two versions of the Ace 2, it's now thought that OnePlus is getting ready to add a third model to the mix.

OnePlus already offers the Ace 2 in China and the OnePlus 11R globally, but it's now thought that a third version is coming as soon as March 2023. If so, it'll be a model with a weaker camera and MediaTek chip.

Citing prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, MyDrivers reports that the new model will come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip in the mix. It's also said that the phone will come with a whopping 16GB of RAM thrown into the mix, too.

The new Ace 2 Dimensity Edition is expected to feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1450 nits peak brightness and a 1.5K resolution. We're also told to expect a refresh rate that can go all the way to 120Hz, as seems to be table stakes with modern phones these days.

In terms of cameras, it looks like the phone will not have the 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera we're used to. Instead, a 64-megapixel Omnivision sensor will be used, something that is expected to be a notable difference for those who rely on their phone for camera duties. Other shooters are expected to include 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel offerings.

As for the rest of the specifications, a 5,000mAh battery and fast 100W SuperVOOC charging round out the main things we're interested in. Price-wise we can expect this new Ace 2 Dimensity Edition to cost less than the original Ace 2, thanks in part to the camera change and the move away from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

We'll of course need to wait for OnePlus to confirm all of this, but if the rumours are true that will happen as soon as next month - so not that long to wait at all, really.