The teases just keep on coming and this time it's the OnePlus Ace 2 - also thought to be the OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus is days away from announcing a slew of new products including at least two new phones. And the company has teased more details about one of them.

This latest OnePlus tease refers to the OnePlus Ace 2, a phone that is thought to be the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 11R that we've heard so much about. A post on the Chinese social network Weibo has confirmed a number of display specifications which we can assume will be offered on both the Ace 2 in China and 11R internationally.

The Weibo post, reported by 91mobiles, confirms all of the key display features that we'd been looking for. Those include a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion. That refresh rate can also be altered dynamically to match the on-screen movement and save battery when the full 120Hz isn't needed.

That display will have a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240 and support 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. At peak brightness, it looks like 1,450 nits should be expected.

In terms of the rest of the key specifications, the OnePlus 11R is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Processing will likely be handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, with a trio of cameras out back. They'll include a 50-megapixel main camera as well as an 8-megapixel ultrawide. The macro camera will be a 2-megapixel affair. Up front, a 16-megapixel camera will take selfies.

Wrapping things up we have an expected 5,000mAh battery that will support 100W fast charging for people who don't like to hang around while their phones get juiced up.

OnePlus is set to announce the Ace 2/11R during the Cloud 11 event on 7 February. That same event will see the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Q series TV launch also.