The smartphone packs in all the latest tech specs, and arrives with best-in-class IP69 water and dust resistance.

OnePlus' OxygenOS software skin atop Android 15 is much improved over last year's offering, but it's still not without its quirks.

After soft launching in OnePlus' domestic market of China, the company's flagship OnePlus 13 phone is finally available in Western markets. Serving as the direct sequel to last year's excellent OnePlus 12 , the 13 builds on relatively sturdy foundations.

With the OnePlus 13, we're getting a large-screen device that's loaded with high-end tech components, a software package that promises to be leaner and meaner , and a physical build that pushes the limits of water-resistant design .

With all this in mind, I jumped into the OnePlus 13 experience head first -- here are my thoughts after having daily-driven the handset and after having tested out all its capabilities first-hand in the real world.

Price, availability, and specs

In its base configuration, the OnePlus 13 starts at $900 and ships with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A more expensive $1,000 variant is also available for purchase, which offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Beyond this, all other components and features are identical across both versions of the device.

Regardless of which configuration you spring for, the handset is available in a single size class of 6.82-inches. This puts the phone firmly in the XL camp, with a footprint that matches up closely to its Galaxy S24 Ultra , Pixel 9 Pro XL , and iPhone 16 Pro Max contemporaries. For the numerically inclined, the OnePlus 13 measures in at exact dimensions of 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.4-inches (162.9 x 76.5 x 8.9mm), and tips the scales at 7.4oz (210g) in weight.