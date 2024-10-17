Key Takeaways Leaked images of what could be the OnePlus 13 have appeared on Chinese microblogging network Weibo.

The leaked images show a camera island similar to the OnePlus 12, but the 13 could have flat metallic sides.

The OnePlus 13 is speculated to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 gen 4 chipset, 6000 mAh battery, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Rumors and leaks have been swirling about the upcoming launch of the highly anticipated OnePlus 13. Just recently, OnePlus confirmed it is set to reveal the latest version of its smartphone software, OxygenOS 15, on October 24.

Now, on the Chinese microblogging network, Weibo, an image of what could be the OnePlus 13 has started to circulate. According to DigitalTrends, the leaked material comes from a reliable source named "Digital Chat Station." The images have started circulating on X as well.

If that is the OnePlus 13, I immediately noticed the phone no longer has a curved metallic side like the past few OnePlus phones have had. The image shows flat metallic sides, just like the iPhone 16 and the Pixel 9 .

However, it does share similarities to the OnePlus 12, notably the camera island. There appears to be some sort of metal line connecting the camera to the right side of the phone's frame. There's also an H above that line, indicating OnePlus could possibly be using Hasselblad camera tuning on its next phone.

The images also show two possible color options: one with a matte black finish that seems to have a granite-type look, and the second, which appears to be a pearlescent-looking white.

Other leaks indicate that the OnePlus 13 could have Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 gen 4 chipset, a 6,000 mAh battery, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 13 is supposed to launch before the end of October in China. There's no word when the phone will be available globally.

While OnePlus is revealing OxygenOS 15 to the world on October 24, there is also no indication yet when it could launch, as well as what OnePlus phones will support it. OnePlus indicated on its community forum a roadmap for its release will be shared during the event on October 24.