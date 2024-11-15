Key Takeaways OnePlus 13 adds a new macro camera mode for extreme close-up shots through a sofrware update.

The phone's camera setup includes three Hasselblad-tuned sensors.

The OnePlus 13 is only available China, with a global launch expected soon.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 13 in China, with a global launch of the highly-anticipated phone expected soon. However, ahead of its worldwide launch, OnePlus has added a new camera mode to the phone via a software update, giving users more flexibility when capturing close-up shots.

The new camera mode on the OnePlus 13 is called "macro close-up," and it helps users better capture extreme close-up shots when using the OnePlus 13 for macro photography (via Notebookcheck). The OnePlus 13 launched with a pretty powerful Hasselbald-tuned camera setup; however it was missing a macro feature until now. Macro is accessible through a little petal icon in the camera app after updating the phone.

OnePlus 13 The latest and greatest flagship handset from OnePlus, featuring the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and IP69 water and dust resistance. Brand OnePlus SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.82-inch, 3168 × 1440 pixel resolution (510ppi) 120Hz adaptive refresh RAM 12GB, 24GB Storage 256GB, 1TB Battery 6,000mAh Operating System OxygenOS 15 w/ Android 15 Front camera 32 megapixel Rear camera Three 50 megapixel cameras Colors Blue, White, Obsidian IP Rating IP69 Price ¥4,499 (about $632) Year of release 2,024 Expand

The OnePlus 13's camera is a beast

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

OnePlus

The OnePlus 13's camera setup is spectacular and no doubt will produce some beautiful-looking macro shots. It has a 50-megapixel f/1.6 main sensor, a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor. The phone also has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for crisp and clear selfies.

As someone who does a lot of macro photography, I'm happy to see the OnePlus 13 get a macro feature before its worldwide debut. While we still don't know when the phone will launch globally, rumors and speculation point to a January release, similar to the OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 13 features Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 24GB of RAM. However, recent leaks indicate that in some international markets, the OnePlus 13 will only have two RAM/storage combos: 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB. This means we might not see the 24GB RAM model in the U.S., which would be a bummer. The phone comes in three colors: black eclipse, midnight ocean, and arctic dawn.