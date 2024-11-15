Key Takeaways
- OnePlus 13 adds a new macro camera mode for extreme close-up shots through a sofrware update.
- The phone's camera setup includes three Hasselblad-tuned sensors.
- The OnePlus 13 is only available China, with a global launch expected soon.
OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 13 in China, with a global launch of the highly-anticipated phone expected soon. However, ahead of its worldwide launch, OnePlus has added a new camera mode to the phone via a software update, giving users more flexibility when capturing close-up shots.
The new camera mode on the OnePlus 13 is called "macro close-up," and it helps users better capture extreme close-up shots when using the OnePlus 13 for macro photography (via Notebookcheck). The OnePlus 13 launched with a pretty powerful Hasselbald-tuned camera setup; however it was missing a macro feature until now. Macro is accessible through a little petal icon in the camera app after updating the phone.
OnePlus 13
The latest and greatest flagship handset from OnePlus, featuring the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and IP69 water and dust resistance.
- Brand
- OnePlus
- SoC
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Display
- 6.82-inch, 3168 × 1440 pixel resolution (510ppi) 120Hz adaptive refresh
- RAM
- 12GB, 24GB
- Storage
- 256GB, 1TB
- Battery
- 6,000mAh
- Operating System
- OxygenOS 15 w/ Android 15
- Front camera
- 32 megapixel
- Rear camera
- Three 50 megapixel cameras
- Colors
- Blue, White, Obsidian
- IP Rating
- IP69
- Price
- ¥4,499 (about $632)
- Year of release
- 2,024
The OnePlus 13's camera is a beast
The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
The OnePlus 13's camera setup is spectacular and no doubt will produce some beautiful-looking macro shots. It has a 50-megapixel f/1.6 main sensor, a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor. The phone also has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for crisp and clear selfies.
As someone who does a lot of macro photography, I'm happy to see the OnePlus 13 get a macro feature before its worldwide debut. While we still don't know when the phone will launch globally, rumors and speculation point to a January release, similar to the OnePlus 12.
The OnePlus 13 features Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 24GB of RAM. However, recent leaks indicate that in some international markets, the OnePlus 13 will only have two RAM/storage combos: 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB. This means we might not see the 24GB RAM model in the U.S., which would be a bummer. The phone comes in three colors: black eclipse, midnight ocean, and arctic dawn.
