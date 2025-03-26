Summary According to recent leaks, the OnePlus 13 mini (or 13T) could be launched in late April in China, with a global launch tipped to be happening soon after.

The OnePlus 13 mini could have a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, which is smaller than the OnePlus 13's 6.82-inch display.

The OnePlus 13 mini might feature a 6,200mAh battery, which is larger than the One Plus 13's 6,000mAh battery.

In January, the OnePlus 13 was launched globally, and since then, there have been rumors about a smaller version of OnePlus' popular flagship smartphone coming later this year. I've openly expressed my preference for smaller devices, and if given a choice, I would always choose a 6.1-inch or 6.3-inch screen over a larger 6.7 to 6.9-inch one. That's why I was cautiously optimistic when rumors about a OnePlus 13 mini started emerging.

While the OnePlus 13 is an excellent flagship Android phone, it only has a 6.82-inch display option. This leaves users like me -- who want to switch to OnePlus but prefer a smaller phone -- out of luck. However, this all might be about to change.

The OnePlus 13 mini could be arriving in April

It reportedly will have a 6.3-inch AMOLED display

According to the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the OnePlus 13 mini could be arriving in late April (via Android Headlines). This aligns with other leaks that have pointed to an April launch window. In many of the leaks, the OnePlus 13 mini is referred to as the OnePlus 13T, and it's unclear what name the phone could actually launch with yet.

As the name suggests, the most significant difference between the OnePlus 13 mini and the OnePlus 13 is the size of the display. The OnePlus 13 mini is rumored to have a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, which is a few inches smaller than the OnePlus 13's 6.82-inch display. This would make the OnePlus 13 lineup very similar to Apple's iPhone 16 Pro lineup, as it offers the 16 Pro with a 6.3-inch display and the 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch display.

Unlike the OnePlus 13R, the processor on the OnePlus 13 mini is expected to be identical to the OnePlus 13, which has Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This means there won't be any compromises in performance by opting for the smaller form factor. Surprisingly, the OnePlus 13 mini might even be an upgrade in one regard.

Smaller phone, bigger battery

The OnePlus 13 mini could have a 6,200mAh battery

One of the most intriguing leaks about the OnePlus 13 mini is about its battery. Digital Chat Station recently suggested the OnePlus 13 mini will come packed with a 6,200mAh battery, which is larger than the OnePlus 13's 6,000mAh battery.

...it seems OnePlus could be pulling an UNO reverse card here.

