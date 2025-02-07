Summary OnePlus could be launching the OnePlus 13 mini soon, a smaller variant of its flagship handset.

The OnePlus 13 mini could have a 6.3-inch AMOLED display powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Rumors suggest the OnePlus 13 mini could feature a dual-camera setup and an optical fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R to critical acclaim last month, and it seems the company isn’t stopping there with its hit lineup.

According to known tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus is gearing up to launch in March the OnePlus 13 mini, a smaller version of its popular flagship handset. While the OnePlus 13R is technically smaller than the OnePlus 13, it’s only by a tiny margin.

The OnePlus 13 mini is rumored to have a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, much smaller than the OnePlus 13’s 6.82-inch display and the OnePlus 13R’s 6.78-inch display. Power-wise, the mini could be the same as the OnePlus 13, as it's reportedly equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, like most mini phones, there could be compromises, particularly in the camera department.

It could have two cameras.. or maybe three

The OnePlus 13 mini might opt for an optical fingerprint sensor

It is currently unclear what camera array the OnePlus 13 mini will have. Digital Chat Station initially reported that the phone could have a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and an eight-megapixel ultra-wide lens (via GSMArena).

Contradicting their previous leak, the tipster is now reporting, based on their sources, that the OnePlus 13 mini may forgo the eight-megapixel ultra-wide lens and instead feature a dual-camera setup, unlike the triple-camera configuration seen on the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. They caution that OnePlus has yet to confirm this camera arrangement, meaning it could change before the phone's official announcement. Thus, it's wise to treat this rumor with a grain of salt.

I’m intrigued by the potential of a smaller OnePlus 13. Even with a few compromises here and there, if the price is right, it could serve as a fantastic alternative to the OnePlus 13.

Another compromise the OnePlus 13 mini could have is its fingerprint sensor -- opting for an optical fingerprint sensor instead of the ultrasonic one found in the OnePlus 13.

As someone who prefers a 6.3-inch or 6.1-inch display over the 6.7 to 6.9-inch displays that most smartphone companies release nowadays, I’m intrigued by the potential of a smaller OnePlus 13. Even with a few compromises here and there, if the price is right, it could serve as a fantastic alternative to the OnePlus 13 without compromising on power. The phone could be revealed in March, so keep your eyes peeled.