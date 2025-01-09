The OnePlus 13 is finally here, and OnePlus' latest flagship is winning a lot of praise for its stellar performance and looks. If you've been debating whether to get the OnePlus 13 or not, this deal may win you over.

At Best Buy, you can get the OnePlus 13 with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM for $900. That's $100 off its regular price of $1,000. Plus, you even get a free $100 Best Buy gift card with it. The offer is available in the phone's midnight blue and black eclipse colorways.

OnePlus is also running a deal on the OnePlus 13 on its website. You can get the OnePlus 13 with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM in any of its three colors for $900 ($100 off). Plus, you can claim a free gift valued up to $180 with it, such as the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. You can also trade in your old device on OnePlus' website to save even more money.

The base model of the OnePlus 13 comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM for $900, so these promotions from Best Buy and OnePlus are essentially a free upgrade to the 512GB of storage/16GB of RAM model.

The OnePlus 13 is a powerful handset

A sequel that lives up to the hype

While the OnePlus 12 is still a great Android phone, the OnePlus 13 takes things to another level. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which offers blazing-fast performance. Combined with Oxygen OS 15, OnePlus' latest OS update, the phone is smoother than ever.

The OnePlus 13 boasts a stunning 6.8-inch OLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, IP69 water and dust resistance, and a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup. As John Kanellakos points out in his Pocket-lint OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13 review, it does have a couple downsides, such as not having Qi2 charging built into its chassis or Corning's anti-reflective Gorilla Glass Armor.

One of my favorite new things about the OnePlus 13 is the midnight ocean color option. While black eclipse and arctic dawn look impressive, midnight ocean's blue color tone takes the cake for me. If you're looking to get the OnePlus 13, these deals from Best Buy and OnePlus' website are worth looking into to save some money and get rewarded.