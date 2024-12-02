Key Takeaways OnePlus 13 will officially make its global debut in January in three colorways.

The phone is expected to have the same specifications as the Chinese version.

The OnePlus 13R and Watch 3 are expected to launch in early 2025 too.

Don't worry OnePlus fans, the wait for the global launch of the OnePlus 13 is nearly over.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will officially make its global debut this January. The phone will be available in three colorways: midnight ocean, black eclipse, and arctic dawn. OnePlus says the midnight ocean colorway will be the first phone to feature micro-fiber vegan leather. OnePlus is saying goodbye to its iconic green colorway, which has been available on OnePlus flagships for the past few years.

The OnePlus 13 first launched in China in October. There's no exact date for its global launch in January, but OnePlus has already started teasing the phone on its U.S. website. If OnePlus plays its cards right, it could debut and launch its new flagship phone globally right before Samsung announces its Galaxy S25 series.

OnePlus 13 The latest and greatest flagship handset from OnePlus, featuring the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and IP69 water and dust resistance. Brand OnePlus SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.82-inch, 3168 × 1440 pixel resolution (510ppi) 120Hz adaptive refresh RAM 12GB, 24GB Storage 256GB, 1TB Battery 6,000mAh Operating System OxygenOS 15 w/ Android 15 Front camera 32 megapixel Rear camera Three 50 megapixel cameras Colors Blue, White, Obsidian IP Rating IP69 Price ¥4,499 (about $632) Year of release 2,024 Expand

OnePlus 13 will have an IP68 and IP69 rating

OnePlus 13R and Watch 3 could launch in early 2025 too

Additionally, OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 13 gets IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance internationally. In China, the OnePlus 13 launched with an impressive 6.82-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate up to 120Hz. It has a 3186 x 1440 pixel resolution display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, too. While its exact global specifications have yet to be confirmed, it's widely expected to have the same specifications as the Chinese version.

While not confirmed, there are rumors that OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Watch 3 in early 2025.

The OnePlus 13 also has a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. This makes the phone easier to unlock in low-light conditions or if your fingers are wet compared to an optical fingerprint sensor like the OnePlus 12 has. The OnePlus 13 has three 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera. It will ship with OxygenOS 15, OnePlus' latest custom Android skin.

While not confirmed, there are rumors that OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Watch 3 in early 2025. Whether this will coincide with the global launch of the OnePlus 13 in January is unclear. Recent leaks indicate that the base model OnePlus 13, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will only be available in the black eclipse colorway. If you want the midnight ocean or arctic dawn colorway, you may have to upgrade to the phone's 16GB of RAM/512GB of storage variant.