Three color options are available for the OnePlus 13, while only one color, astral trail, has been revealed for the OnePlus 13R.

The OnePlus 13 will likely have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with the OnePlus 13R rumored to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

OnePlus has officially confirmed its highly anticipated OnePlus 13 series will be revealed at its Winter Launch event on January 7, 2025. OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R at the event, which starts at 10:30am EST/6:30am PST.

OnePlus first launched the OnePlus 13 in China in October, and it's been a long wait to hear about its global debut. What's new is the fact that the OnePlus 13R will also be launched on January 7. Previously, it was unclear if the 13R would launch simultaneously with the 13, but OnePlus' announcement indicates that it will. Additionally, OnePlus will reveal the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 at the event.

The global debut of the OnePlus 13 series coincides with OnePlus' 11th anniversary. "It's about time to experience unmatched speed, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Inspired by the spirit of innovation and sophistication, get ready to meet the all new OnePlus 13," OnePlus said on X.

The OnePlus 13 comes in three colors

Only one color for the OnePlus 13R has been revealed so far

The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be available in three colorways: midnight ocean, black eclipse, and arctic dawn. Only one color for the OnePlus 13R has been revealed so far, a gray color called astral trail. Although the OnePlus 13 has already been launched in China, the international version may differ slightly. OnePlus previously revealed that the OnePlus 13 will get IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance internationally.

It's widely expected the OnePlus 13 will feature Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor internationally. Its mid-range budget-friendly alternative, the OnePlus 13R, is rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, seen in this year's flagship phones like the OnePlus 12 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Recently, OnePlus revealed the OnePlus Ace 5 in China, rumored to launch globally as a re-branded OnePlus 13R.

There are only a few weeks to go until everything is revealed at OnePlus' Winter Launch Event, including full specifications and pricing for the devices. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint for full event coverage on January 7, 2025.