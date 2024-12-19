The wait for the OnePlus 13 is nearly over. OnePlus recently announced its Global Launch event for the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will take place on January 7. If you're a big OnePlus fan and know you're getting the phone no matter what, then OnePlus has a deal for you.

Right now, on OnePlus' website, you can pre-pay $50 for the OnePlus 13 to get an additional $50 off and a free gift worth up to $300 when the phone launches. The phone's full price hasn't been revealed yet, and trade-in options will become available on January 7, when the phone is finally officially revealed.

The free gift options available with the phone are the OnePlus Watch 2 (valued at $300), the OnePlus Watch 2R (valued at $230) and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 (valued at $180). The gifts are in limited supply and are on a first come first served basis. You can cancel the order and get your money back if you later decide you don't want the phone.

The OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be a great phone

Hopefully, the global version is similar to the one launched in China

The OnePlus 13 launched in China in October. The international version of the phone is widely expected to have specifications similar to those of the Chinese version. We know that three color options are available -- midnight ocean, arctic dawn, and black eclipse -- and that the phone will have IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance internationally.

The OnePlus 13 on OnePlus' website lists two RAM/storage options: enhanced storage and standard storage. Enhanced storage will likely have more RAM and storage space, while standard will likely have less. The catch with putting down a $50 deposit on the phone this early is that OnePlus hasn't fully revealed the US pricing for the phone yet or its exact specs.

This is a great deal if you want to get the OnePlus 13, no matter what the company reveals on January 7. If you're still hesitant on the phone, I'd hold off. If you put a $50 deposit down, you'll have until January 13 to pay the remaining balance. You can check out the full terms and conditions of the offer on OnePlus' website here.