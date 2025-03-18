The 12R may no longer be the latest-and-greatest mid-range offering from phone maker OnePlus , but the handset remains an excellent value proposition through and through. Serving as a more affordable variant of last year's flagship OnePlus 12 model, the 12R launched at a price point of $500 in early 2024, and has remained at this fairly reasonable price ever since.

Thankfully, a number of excellent deals and discounts have been made available for the OnePlus 12R throughout the past few months, which makes the phone an even better value than its price tag would normally suggest. Currently, big box retailer Best Buy is listing the phone at $350, which is a total savings of $150.

OnePlus 12R $350 $500 Save $150 Brand OnePlus SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.78-inch ProXDR LTPO, 2780 × 1264 (450ppi), 120Hz adaptive refresh RAM 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 5,500mAh Ports USB 2.0 (Type-C) Operating System OxygenOS 14 w/ Android 14 Front camera 16MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main w/OIS, 8MP ultrawide Sony IMX355 (112°), 2MP macro Connectivity 5G (no UWB), 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 163.3 × 75.3 × 8.8mm Colors Iron Gray, Cool Blue Display type LTPO AMOLED Weight 207g Charge speed 80W wired SUPERVOOC IP Rating IP64 Price $500/$600 RAM and Storage 8/128GB, 16/256GB Micro SD card support No Stylus No Security In-display fingerprint sensor Material Aluminum Release date February 6, 2023 Expand $350 at Best Buy

The OnePlus 12R remains an excellent mid-range Android phone

At a sale price of $350, the handset offers excellent bang-for-your-buck value

The OnePlus 12R is a physically large phone, making it a great fit for anyone looking to take part in some serious content consumption. The 6.78-inch display panel uses AMOLED technology for vivid and punchy colors, and it clocks in at a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels.

Powering the 12R is the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which powered many of last year's flagship Android phones. In other words, the 12R punches well above its weight class in terms of its raw power performance.

Other notable OnePlus 12R specs include 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM in its base configuration, a 5,500mAH battery cell, 100W wired charging, IP64 water and dust resistance , and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor.

In terms of software, the 12R first shipped with Android 14, and now runs Android 15 via OnePlus' OxygenOS 15 skin. The company promises up to 3 major OS feature upgrades, which means that the device will remain in support for some time still.

When compared to its more expensive OnePlus phone siblings, arguably the biggest sacrifice when it comes to the 12R is its unimpressive rear camera setup. The 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter is a decent performer, but the 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens is disappointingly low in resolution, and the 2-megapixel macro shooter is something of an afterthought.