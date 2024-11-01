OnePlus 13 The latest and greatest flagship handset from OnePlus, featuring the all-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and IP69 water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus 12 has now been out for a number of months, and the handset has proven to be a formidable competitor to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel l handsets of the world. The OnePlus 12 is stacked when it comes to hardware, and its OxygenOS software has continued to improve over time as well.

Now, OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13 , has been officially launched, but with a catch -- the handset is currently only available in the company's domestic market of China. A Western launch is expected in the coming months, following the precedent set with the staggered global release of its predecessor, the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 13 OnePlus 12 Brand OnePlus OnePlus SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.82-inch, 3168 × 1440 pixel resolution (510ppi) 120Hz adaptive refresh 6.82-inch ProXDR LTPO, 3168 × 1440 (510ppi), 120Hz adaptive refresh RAM 12GB, 24GB 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 256GB, 1TB 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 6,000mAh 5,400mAh Operating System OxygenOS 15 w/ Android 15 OxygenOS 14 w/ Android 14 Front camera 32 megapixel 32MP f/2.4 Sony IMX615 Rear camera Three 50 megapixel cameras 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 main w/OIS, 48MP f/2.2 Sony IMX581 ultrawide (114°), 64MP f/2.6 OmniVision OV64B 3x telephoto w/OIS Colors Blue, White, Obsidian Silky Black, Flowy Emerald IP Rating IP69 IP65 Price ¥4,499 (about $632) $800/$900

The existing OnePlus 12 handset was first launched in China in December 2023, followed by an expanded international release in early February 2024. At launch, the device sold for a starting price of $800 in the US, though there have been a number of on-and-off-again discounts in recent months.

Following this same formula, OnePlus has elected to launch its new OnePlus 13 smartphone in China to start, where it's currently available for ¥4,499 (roughly $632). An international release date has yet to be announced by OnePlus, but sometime in January or February seems the most possible based on historical precedent. Whether or not the 13 will launch in the US at the same base MSRP of $800, or if we'll see any sort of price increase, is currently up in the air.

How do these two OnePlus flagships stack up?

OnePlus cements itself as a leader in smartphone hardware

The OnePlus 12 has proven itself to be an excellent smartphone -- it features top-of-the-line hardware specs, an attractive build, and continued support for the latest releases of the Android operating system.

With the OnePlus 13, the company is one-upping itself: the new flagship features a larger 6,000mAh battery capacity (up from 5,400mAh), the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3), a superior ultrasonic fingerprint sensor (as opposed to an optical sensor), and a flatter design that'll reduce accidental screen inputs from occurring.

From a software standpoint, however, both devices are roughly in the same camp. The existing OnePlus 12 is expected to receive its big OxygenOS 14 update, based on Android 15, in the coming weeks. The OnePlus 13 will ship with this newer software version out of the box, but it's unclear whether any features will be made exclusive to the newer unit.

Which OnePlus handset should you buy?

The OnePlus 13 is looking to be a compelling option, but don't sleep on the existing OnePlus 12

For now, the only real option in the Western market is the existing OnePlus 12. The device remains a compelling option, with incredible hardware and software that continues to be iterated on by the company. I wouldn't pick a 12 up at full price this late in the game, with the 13 on the way -- look for one of many discounts that'll be popping up in the weeks and months to come, as the successor model begins to hit the market.

If you're willing to hold out for a little bit longer, then the OnePlus 13 looks like a beast of a flagship. It'll be the first mainstream handset with an IP69 water and dust resistance rating and one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip on the inside. The downright massive 6,000mAh battery is simply the cherry on top of what will undoubtedly be one of the best releases of the upcoming 2025 calendar year.