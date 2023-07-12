OnePlus might just be weeks away from releasing its first foldable, but there's always a forward focus in the trade of leaks, rumours, and speculation. In this case, one source is saying that we're about six months away (give or take) from a OnePlus 12 with a new main camera.

The goods are coming from Steve Hemmerstoffer's OnLeaks via SmartPrix, and they include renders that suggest the OnePlus 12 will stick with the "camera hob" design from previous generations along with Hasselblad branding and tuning.

4 Images OnLeaks via SmartPrix Close

The main camera is said to be an upgrade from the 50MP Sony IMX890 from the OnePlus 11. We know it will also be 50MP and in the IMX9xx catalogue - we guess it might be the IMX989 featured in Oppo's own Find X6 Pro. Accessory cameras include a 50MP ultra-wide unit and a periscopic camera with a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor at the business end of it. Again, also a feature of the Find X6 Pro and a stipulation we reported on in May.

The 32MP front-facing camera moves from stage left over to the center atop and within the 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus loves curved-edge screens on its phones, and this one is expected to be no exception to the rule.

OnePlus also likes to launch its flagship series devices late in the year in China and early the next year elsewhere. This has put it in contention with other brands to claim to be the first to take on Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 series chipsets when they're announced late in the autumn every year. Whether it gets those bragging rights, it's almost certain it will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC along with options for up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The 5,000mAh battery is said to support wireless charging at 50W and wired charging at 100W, though some chatter suggests OnePlus will push it to 150W.

There's still much to learn about the OnePlus 12 as we slowly hone in on its launch, so we'll keep our eyes peeled. One last piece of good news for alert slider fans, however - it's there in the renders.