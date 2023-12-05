Key Takeaways The OnePlus 12 is finally official, and it lives up to the hype as a flagship phone celebrating the company's 10-year anniversary.

The phone offers impressive specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, LPDDR5X RAM, and a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 12's camera setup includes a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto lens, while the phone also features 5,400mAh battery capacity and supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

After months of rumors, the OnePlus 12 is now official, and it's everything we'd been told to expect from a flagship phone designed to celebrate the company's 10-year birthday.

The new phone has been announced for the Chinese market, but the company has also confirmed that a global launch will take place in early 2024, which is when most of the people reading this are likely to be able to buy it. And buy it, you may well want to do.

Related OnePlus 11 tips and tricks: Get the most from OxygenOS 13 With its latest software, OnePlus offers plenty of tinkering opportunities. Dive in with us as we explore some of our favourite software features.

All the OnePlus 12 specs

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip Memory : LPDDR5X RAM

: LPDDR5X RAM Storage : UFS 4.0 ROM, with options extending to 1TB

: UFS 4.0 ROM, with options extending to 1TB Display : 6.82-inch AMOLED screen (120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits)

: 6.82-inch AMOLED screen (120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits) Camera setup : 48MP main, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 64MP telephoto lens

: 48MP main, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 64MP telephoto lens RAM and storage : 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, scales up to 24GB RAM and 1TB

: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, scales up to 24GB RAM and 1TB Battery : 5,400mAh capacity with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging

: 5,400mAh capacity with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging Durability: IP65 dust and water resistance rating

In terms of the specifications this new phone has to offer, it's generally everything we'd been told to expect. That means that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will beat at the heart of the phone, while LPDDR5X RAM should help to ensure speedy app and game performance. The same goes for the UFS 4.0 ROM, which means the phone also offers support for RAM-vitalization and ROM-vitalization.

The display is a 6.82-inch AMOLED offering with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits — a future that is considerably more than most of this phone's competitors can manage and will instantly make this the phone to beat. Buyers shouldn't struggle to be able to read this display in sunlight, put it that way.

In terms of cameras, the main 48-megapixel sensor is joined by a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a 64-megapixel telephoto. That telephoto sensor is attached to a 3x zoom lens.

Moving on to configurations, the OnePlus 12 starts with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage but can go all the way to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage when required. International pricing hasn't yet been confirmed but local pricing equates to between $610 and $820 depending on which of those configurations you choose.

Other notable tidbits include an IP65 dust and water resistance rating, while a large 5,400mAh battery should ensure the OnePlus 12 can go for longer between charges. It'll charge quickly when it is eventually plugged in as well - the OnePlus 12 supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus

Entry-level model (12GB RAM, 256GB storage): ¥4,299 (~$606)

Top model (24GB RAM, 1TB storage): ¥5,799 (~$818)

International pricing and launch date: Both yet to be confirmed, but expected "early 2024"

OnePlus has not yet specified a precise date for the international release of the new phone, indicating only it will be in "early 2024." However, speculation points to a potential launch toward the end of January. In the Chinese market, pricing for the OnePlus 12 begins at ¥4,299 (approximately $606) for the base model, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For the top-tier model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the price increases to ¥5,799 (about $818).