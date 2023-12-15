Key Takeaways The OnePlus 12 event is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2024, making it the company's earliest commercial push in a calendar year.

The phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 4th-gen Hasselblad camera system, and wireless charging.

However, the OnePlus 12 may face competition from Samsung's Galaxy S24 series, potentially impacting its global success.

The publicity campaign for the OnePlus 12's global release has officially hit the home stretch, with OnePlus announcing today plans for a launch event late next month. If the logistics prove out, the phone will be the company's earliest-ever commercial push in a calendar year. The question here, though, is whether there will be any major consequences as the launch is expected to collide with one from the behemoth brand in Android.

About the OnePlus 12 and 12R

The OnePlus 12 event is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2024, at 9am ET. The company is touting the inclusion of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 4th-generation Hasselblad camera system, and - after an inexplicable break in the OnePlus 11 - wireless charging at up to 50W via AirVOOC. The phone's features, specs, price, and camera details all suggest an impressive handset, but stay tuned for more details.

It should also be noted that the company mentions a 'OnePlus 12R' model that consumers are eligible to win in a sweepstakes-type launch. With the OnePlus 9R marking the 'R series' debut in 2021 (seen above), the R series features a mix of older flagship components and slightly lower-grade new parts. They're meant to provide a premium experience while being more affordable than their mainline cohorts and have historically been sold in India and other parts of South Asia. However, the fact that the sweepstakes targets the United States (minus New York and Florida) is a reason to believe that the 12R will bring the series to North America for the first time - perhaps a hint of how OnePlus may end up pricing both phones in the West.

Consumers can still enter the sweepstakes by signing up for OnePlus's marketing emails on its website. The company will select 12 winners, with one half getting the OnePlus 12 and the other half getting the OnePlus 12R.

Clashing with the Galaxy S24

The 500-pound gorilla sitting right in the middle of the month of January, however, is Samsung. Recent rumors claim the South Korean tech giant will host an Unpacked event for its Galaxy S24 series of Android phones — which is also equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in many regions — and various sundry accessories (maybe even a Galaxy Ring?) sometime during the week of January 15.

OnePlus alone has nowhere near the market share of Samsung, but Counterpoint Research analysts report it's a strong number three behind Apple when its sales are agglomerated with sister brand, Oppo. While OnePlus's does have a full month's advantage in its massive home territory against Samsung, it will likely have a harder time competing elsewhere in the world once we hit the middle of January. But, as with anything in life, only time will tell.