While most of the smartphone world is still recovering from the Samsung Galaxy S24 announcement, we've already moved on to the new phones from OnePlus. The company revealed the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R as its latest flagship phones, designed to compete with the likes of Samsung but at a more affordable price point.

We no longer need to rely on leaks and rumors to learn about the OnePlus 12 phones because everything has been made official. Whether you want to know how powerful the phones are, what they look like, or launch dates, we have all the information available, and we're here to break it down as simply as possible.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12, the company's new high-end flagship smartphone, is leading the charge as the model to watch for smartphone fans who desire the most performance. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 12, so you can decide if it's the right phone for you.

OnePlus 12 specs

The OnePlus 12 features powerful specs that rival any of the other flagship smartphones on the market. Starting with the chip, OnePlus included the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is the same chip found in the Galaxy S24 smartphones. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage for files, apps, and photos. To help keep the phone cool with all that power, OnePlus has included a dual Crypto-velocity VC cooling system, though we'll have to test it ourselves to find out whether it makes a big difference.

OnePlus is always among the market leaders for charging; the latest phone is no exception. It features 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging to go along with the massive 5400mAh battery.

OnePlus 12 display

The screen sounds rather promising, with OnePlus offering a 6.82-inch display with a 3168 x 1440 (QHD+) resolution with a 510ppi pixel density. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and ProXDR. It's an LTPO screen, which is an OLED display backplane technology that allows the phone to offer a dynamic refresh rate.

There's also HyperRendering and HyperTouch, both of which are performance features that will benefit gamers the most. HyperTouch is about enhancing the speed at which the phone can read touches, which makes playing games that require fast reflexes feel better while offering a slight competitive edge.

The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which means it should be more than durable enough to handle daily life.

OnePlus 12 cameras

OnePlus includes solid cameras with its latest flagship. You get a 50MP main shooter that uses Sony's LYT-808 Image Sensor that won't rival the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's 200MP main shooter but is still on par with the regular Galaxy S24 and S24+. Flanking the main camera is a solid 64MP telephoto camera with a 3X optical zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide lens capable of capturing 114 degrees in front of it. The partnership with Hasselblad remains intact with OnePlus, as the company is offering a Hasselblad Portrait Mode on the OnePlus 12.

Around the front, OnePlus includes a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor that should be capable of capturing selfies that rival any other major flagship phone.

OnePlus 12 price and availability

The phone is available in two colors: Flowy Emerald or Silky Black. Both look tasteful and not too in-your-face. The OnePlus 12 build with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $799.99, while the 16GB of RAM and 512GB configuration is $899.99. Both versions are available for pre-order starting today and will ship on February 6, 2024, which is the same as the open sale date.

OnePlus 12R

For those seeking a slightly more affordable smartphone, the OnePlus 12R is here to fill that void. It's still a premium device with solid specs, so it's definitely worth a look. While it's cheaper, it boasts many of the same features and capabilities as the standard OnePlus 12. Below we'll break down all the details about the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 12R specs

Starting with the raw specs, OnePlus includes last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, a small downgrade from the Gen 3 but still a very capable chip that powered many 2023 flagship phones. It's available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 12R includes a slightly larger 5500mAh battery and the same 80W fast charging system found on the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12R display

The screen sees some downgrades from the OnePlus 12, but it still sounds like an attractive display overall. It features a 2780 x 1264-pixel resolution with a 450ppi density. It's a large 6.78-inch screen with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Like its more expensive brother, it still offers an AMOLED ProXDR Display with LTPO4.0 tech.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 adorns the front of the phone, offering solid protection from drops, just like the full OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12R cameras

The main camera on the OnePlus 12R is a 50MP Sony IMX890, which isn't quite as good as the more expensive phone but still has a very solid main lens that will capture great images. There's no telephoto lens on the cheaper device. Instead, a 2MP macro lens will help with close-up photography and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter rounds out the camera array on the rear of the phone.

The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter that doesn't come with the same fancy Sony branding as the OnePlus 12. While we're sure it's still a capable camera, those wanting to take high-end selfies might want to consider spending the extra money on the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12R price and availability

There's a substantial price difference between the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, which helps in the 12R's appeal. The 8GB RAM configuration sells for $499.99, while the 16GB version costs $599.99. Preorders open today, but the general on-sale date is February 13, 2024, a full week later than the top-of-the-line model.