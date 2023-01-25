OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the 11R alongside other devices after Amazon leaked it.

OnePlus has confirmed that it intends to announce the midrange 11R smartphone alongside the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on 7 February.

The confirmation came after Amazon accidentally leaked the announcement via an in-app promotion, saying that the OnePlus 11R would be announced on 7 February. Amazon customers were also given the option of choosing to be notified when they could place an order.

Now MySmartPrice reports that OnePlus has confirmed that the new phone will be announced as part of the Cloud 11 event in India.

The teaser shown above doesn't really give the game away in terms of what the new phone will look like or have to offer, but it's already expected that it will include a camera layout that is reminiscent of OnePlus phones of yesterday - specifically the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro.

In terms of specifications, previous leaks have pointed to the OnePlus 11R coming with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display sporting a 1.5K resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. A curved screen and central hole-punch selfie camera have also been leaked, as has the CPU - we're told that a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will power the midrange phone alongside 16GB of RAM. Storage looks set to be taken care of thanks to a 256GB offering.

In terms of cameras, a main 50-megapixel camera is set to be joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro camera combo if previous leaks are anything to go by.

One thing that we don't know for sure but will be confirmed during the event is how much people will need to hand over to get hold of one of these things. The current expectation is that pricing will start at around the Rs 35,000 mark.