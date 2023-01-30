OnePlus is getting ready to announce a slew of products at its Cloud 11 event on 7 February - and now it's teasing one of the phones that will be part of the fun.

The OnePlus 11R is set to be announced alongside the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro during the event next week but it's the mid-range phone that the company has been teasing lately.

GSM Arena reports that OnePlus has been sharing promo material and confirming specifications of late, including the fact that the phone will come packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon + Gen1, the same chip that powered the OnePlus 10T.

While still a capable chip, the one powering this particular handset won't be quite as impressive as the one that will beat at the heart of the flagship of the lineup - the OnePlus 11. That'll get the latest and greatest to come out of Qualcomm in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Still, the OnePlus 11R won't be left wanting for RAM. It'll get 16GB with no mention of other configurations, while the 5,000mAh battery will sit alongside it.

Speaking of that battery, the OnePlus 11R will come with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. That means the battery will go from dead to 100 per cent in just 25 minutes, which is pretty solid. Other notable specifications include a 120Hz variable refresh rate display that will adjust things based on what's on-screen.

All of that should make for a pretty solid mid-ranger, while still leaving plenty fo room for the big boy OnePlus 11. Both phones will be announced together of course, and all eyes will be on OnePlus for that big 7 February announcement. Who knows what information the company will have shared between now and then.