OnePlus' latest flagship phone has been launched to global markets, having previously been announced and made available in its home nation. The OnePlus 11 is the manufacturer's latest attempt at offering a do-everything flagship at a competitive price point.

The phone will be made available to buy in the UK from 16 February and will cost £729 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and £799 for the higher capacity 16GB/256GB model, and it will be available in the same two colour options as in China. Those will be the Eternal Green model and the Titan Black version. There are no official network carrier partners for this launch - at least not in the UK - but you will be able to buy it from Amazon and direct from OnePlus.

This latest flagship from OnePlus is an intriguing evolution of the OnePlus 10 Pro, offering some of the same flagship features while also removing some others. Notably, there's still a very high-end QuadHD+ resolution AMOLED display on the front which features the latest LTPO technology.

This essentially means the adaptive refresh rate tech is more responsive and efficient when it adapts to the content on the screen, and - like last time - can reach a peak of 120Hz and drop as low as 1Hz.

It has - of course - still got the latest highest-level processor platform from Qualcomm, in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and it's joined by upgraded RAM and storage components for much faster read/write speeds and app launching times.

In an effort to improve its camera offering, OnePlus has also included three proper cameras on the back; including the 50-megapixel primary, a 48-megapixel ultrawide and a 32-megapixel 2x zoom camera, which OnePlus is calling a 'portrait lens'.

Other important details include the 5000mAh battery inside which - for this year - is equipped with support for Oppo's 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. This enables a full charge from empty in just 25 minutes. Unless you're buying this phone in the States. Due to issues with voltage and compatibility, the OnePlus 11 will have an 80W charger in the US, which is still quick, but not quite as speedy as in other regions.

Like a lot of other companies in recent years, OnePlus is also trying to ensure you have a phone that lasts a good amount of time too. That includes the battery inside, which has been certified as good for 1600 charge cycles - or roughly four years of usage. Add that to the four major software updates and five years of security patches that both Oppo and OnePlus have committed to, and you should have a phone that's good for a few years, not just 24 months.

So what's it missing? Most notably - OnePlus sacrificed wireless charging and flagship-grade water and dust resistance. It's IP64 rated, which means it's certified against spray/splashes, but isn't certified for any level of submersion in water, although we're told by the company that it should still be more than capable of surviving everyday accidents like dropping it in the sink.