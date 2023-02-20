OnePlus will debut a "revolutionary" Concept phone during the Barcelona show and has shared some information beforehand.

OnePlus plans for an exciting Mobile World Congress with the debut of a variant of its OnePlus 11 5G phone that uses conceptual elements and design flourishes.

Teased during the recent OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event, the OnePlus 11 Concept device is unlikely to ever hit the market as is, but it will give us a very good idea of tech or aesthetic advancements that might find their way into a handset in future. And, as its now traditional with the brand, it can't wait that long to share more.

Indeed, OnePlus has released some details ahead of time, plus a couple of pictures teasing the design innovations that the Concept will sport.

OnePlus

The manufacturer explains that the OnePlus 11 Concept will have a "flowing back". This takes the form of glowing "icy blue pipelines" that run through the rear of the phone, with another ring of light around the circular camera unit. It is almost like the handset has "its own series of blood vessels," OnePlus explains.

In additition the case uses a unibody glass design to highlight these pipelines, with the brand claiming it is inspired by the "calm stillness" and "vast power" of a "glacial lake".

We'll be at MWC ourselves to check out what that really means in the flesh, and whether there are any other tech innovations of note. We'll also report on additional OnePlus announcements while we're there.

Also during its Cloud 11 event earlier this month, but not included in its general livestream, the company teased its own foldable phone which will be coming later this year.

It is thought to be called the OnePlus V Fold (based on trademarks that have been filed) and could be joined by a OnePlus V Flip clamshell device. We don't know if there will be more details released about either during the Barcelona trade show, but if there is Pocket-lint will bring you everything that's revealed.

You can also check out our coverage of the OnePlus 11 5G, including an extensive selection of tips and tricks for the device should you have bought one or hoping to soon.