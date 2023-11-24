Black Friday is finally in full swing and we can't help but be excited about some of the fantastic deals we've been seeing, especially the great OneOdio discounts. In fact, you can save up to 38% on some of the coolest headphones out there.

Let's dive in and check out these OneOdio Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday OneOdio deals

OneOdio A10 $64 $95 Save $31 The OneOdio A10 wireless headphones on sale this Black Friday boast advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology that eliminates distractions and ensures uninterrupted superior sound quality.The Hi-Res Audio feature produces precise sound with a wide frequency range that captures every detail of your music. The earphones come with a high-quality Li-ion battery that provides up to 62 hours of active noise cancellation.Comfort-wise, the customized ear pads provide cushion-like softness, and the adjustable headband allows for all-day comfort. $64 at Amazon

OneOdio Monitor 60 $64 $80 Save $16 OneOdio's Monitor 60 headphones are the perfect addition to your home studio setup, whether you're a professional musician or just a hobbyist. With large diaphragm drivers and high-resolution audio capabilities, these headphones provide an accurate and well-balanced sound that captures every detail of your music.The headphones are also designed for maximum comfort and isolation, thanks to breathable ear cushions and a steel headband that provides the perfect amount of tension. $64 at Amazon

OneOdio Pro 10 $27 $38 Save $11 The OneOdio Pro 10 headphones are a must-have for music enthusiasts looking for optimal sound quality and comfort. Equipped with large 50mm speaker unit drivers, neodymium magnets, and adjustable headbands, these headphones deliver powerful bass, clear vocals, and crisp high tones that form superb stereo sound.Whether you're using them for DJing, mixing, or mastering, the self-adjustable and flexible headband delivers a fatigue-free listening experience that can last for hours. $27 at Amazon

OneOdio A70 $34 $55 Save $21 If you're a music lover seeking high-quality, comfortable headphones with plenty of versatility, the OneOdio A70 headphones are definitely worth considering. With custom-made aluminium fascia and neodymium drivers, these headphones deliver powerful bass and dynamic stereo sound.Plus, they boast an impressive battery life of up to 72 hours in wireless mode, or you can switch to wired mode to keep the music going indefinitely. $34 at Amazon

OneOdio Pro 50 $40 $50 Save $10 The OneOdio Pro 50 headphones, now available on sale for Black Friday, offer the ultimate sound quality and are Hi-Res Audio certified, making them a must-have accessory for music enthusiasts. Featuring neodymium drivers that produce clear and crisp sound, the dual-duty cable eliminates the need for adapters with its gold-plated 3.5 mm and 6.35 mm plugs.The protein leather memory foam padded ear cushions provide comfort, and single-side monitoring and foldable design make them portable. $40 at Amazon