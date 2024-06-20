Key Takeaways OneOdio A70 headphones combine bass-heavy sound, Bluetooth & wired options, and affordability. Great for DJs and music lovers.

Few headphones try to hit all the marks of versatility. Not everyone can manufacture a pair of headphones that sound good, have Bluetooth and multiple wired connectivity options, have good build quality, and more, all while remaining affordable. But OneOdio tried to do it with the OneOdio A70 headphones, and I think they did a pretty good job hitting most of the marks.

Mainly marketed toward DJs and bass enthusiasts, the OneOdio A70 intially made me feel skeptical. It's not a well-known brand, these headphones sounded a bit too good to be true, I just wasn't convinced. But after using them for a while, I'm pretty impressed with how these perform.

Pleasantly bassy sound profile

Bluetooth and wired connectivity

Price, specs, and availability

The OneOdio A70 headphones are a pair of over-ear headphones with both wired and wireless connectivity options. The headphones support Bluetooth, using Bluetooth 5.2 and supporting the SBC and AAC codecs, as well as 3.5mm and 6.35mm TRS connectors. The headphones come with both a 3.5mm to 3.5mm cable and a 3.5mm to 6.35mm cable, so you don't need to buy an adapter if you use equipment with either type of TRS jack.

The headphones come in three colors, all with a black base. You can get the OneOdio A70 in black, red, and gold. They also have a very accommodating design for both DJs and regular music listeners, with hinges that allow the ear cups to rotate 90 degrees.

You can purchase the OneOdio A70 headphones from Amazon for $55 or directly from OneOdio for $60.

What I liked about the OneOdio A70 headphones

Versatility, bass-heavy sound, and great hinges

The OneOdio A70 headphones are marketed toward both regular, bass-loving consumers and DJs alike, and that's primarily for its bass-emphasized sound profile. Sure enough, these headphones are bassy, but not overwhelmingly so. All genres of music are still enjoyable through these headphones, and the bass doesn't mask the treble or mids, but rather just sounds good with everything else.

So whether you want to be wire-free on your commute or plugged in while you're DJing, you have lots of options.

Another great aspect of these headphones is the connectivity options. The headphones come with multiple different cables for different uses, and also connects wirelessly using Bluetooth, which is really convenient. So whether you want to be wire-free on your commute or plugged in while you're DJing, you have lots of options. Using them wired also means they won't run out of battery, so if you know you won't be able to charge them for a while, you can use them wired indefinitely. The 3.5mm cable has an in-line mic, and the microphone is actually quite good. It's a little quiet, but my voice comes through the mic clearly.

The hinges on the ear cups are also really nice. They swing 90 degrees, making it easy to fold these headphones and put them away, or keep one ear off and one ear on while you're DJing.

What I didn't like about the OneOdio A70 headphones

The ear cups cause some problems despite their comfort

Even though the hinges are nice, the ear cups themselves have some problems. The ear cups on the OneOdio A70 are just a bit too small, so they don't go around my ear, but partially rest on top of it. This causes a bit of pressure, even though the ear cups are comfortable. It also just doesn't quite feel right, since they're supposed to be over-ears, but feel almost like on-ears at times.

The bad fit of the ear cups also means that isolation isn't that great with these headphones. I can very easily hear sounds around me when these headphones are on, from dropping a pen on the floor to my dryer running. These aren't noise cancelling headphones, so some sound getting in is to be expected, but I can hear more background noise through these headphones than others that fit me better.

Lastly, while the in-line mic on the 3.5mm cable is good, the mic that's built in to the headphones is not so great. This is the mic the headphones default to when you're using them wirelessly. The audio is quite muffled and quiet, so it wouldn't be very good for phone calls.

Verdict: Should you get the OneOdio A70 headphones?

The OneOdio A70 headphones are a great choice if you want affordable over-ear headphones with both Bluetooth and wired connectivity options, as well as a bass-emphasized sound profile. They sound great, they are pretty well-designed, and truthfully exceeded my expectations. As both a musician and audiophile in general, I think bass-lovers and DJs alike will appreciate these headphones, especially given how affordable and flexible they are. If you want to take calls with these headphones too, the 3.5mm cable has a great in-line mic, which makes these headphones even more versatile.

You might not like them so much if you don't listen to much bass-heavy music, or if you want really good isolation from your headphones. They also sit pretty wide on my head, so if you don't like the look of that kind of headband, there are sleeker headphones out there for you. You also won't get very good quality audio through the microphone when using these wireless, so if you want Bluetooth headphones to take calls with, these are definitely not for you.

