Summary A new leak allegedly from a Samsung Romania workshop indicates that One UI 7 will launch on the S24 series on April 18.

Past rumors have suggested Samsung has delayed the release of One UI 7 to coincide with the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge, possibly in April.

The leak is admittedly sketchy, but Samsung remains tight-lipped on One UI 7's exact release date, and any information about the update is hard to ignore.

Since Samsung released the Galaxy S25 series earlier this month with One UI 7 , users have been eagerly awaiting the software update for older Galaxy devices. Samsung South Korea initially said in January that One UI 7 would start rolling out in March, but the South Korean tech giant has since remained tight-lipped about its plans. Recent rumors indicate that Samsung has possibly delayed the rollout of One UI 7 until the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge in April or May.

Now a new leak, allegedly from a Samsung Romania workshop, has emerged on Reddit. It states that One UI 7 will be released for the Galaxy S24 family of devices on April 18. This timeline does make sense if Samsung has decided to delay the update until the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Admittedly, the source of this leak is a bit sketchy, so approach it with skepticism. Also, it's entirely possible the Romanian launch date could differ from the US and EU launches. Since Samsung has basically said nothing about the launch of One UI 7 and is still actively beta testing the update, it's hard not to pass over some of these leaks for any glimmer of information. You can check out the original Reddit thread below.

When could you get One UI 7 on your device?

Based on this leak from Reddit, One UI 7 could be released first in April for the Galaxy S24 and S23 series, and then in May for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series. You can check out all the exact dates below based on the leaked timetable.

Galaxy S24 series (S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, S24 FE) - April 18

Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra) - April 25

Galaxy S22 series (S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra) and S23 FE - May 18

Galaxy S21 series (S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra) - May 23

For Samsung's foldable devices, the alleged One UI 7 release schedule is as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold 6/ Z Flip 6 - April 18

Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Flip 5 - April 25

Galaxy Z Fold 4 / Flip 4 - May 16

Galaxy Z Fold 3 / Flip 3 - May 23

As mentioned, the source of the leak is allegedly from a Samsung Romania workshop. However, when you look at the image posted on Reddit, it shows that the presenter is the one who took the screenshot, as the top of the screen says, "You are screen sharing." This means the presenter would've been the one to possibly leak it, making this even more sketchy and mind-boggling.

It would be great if Samsung provided a clear update on One UI 7's release date, even if it's postponed until after March. Official confirmation from the company would be reassuring even if it caused some controversy. In the meantime, we only have leaks to rely on, and it seems more likely that users won't be able to get a stable version of One UI 7 on their older Galaxy S series devices for another two months. However, it's entirely possible One UI 7 miraculously releases in March despite all the rumors of a delay.