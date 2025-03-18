Summary With One UI 7, Samsung introduced the Now Bar. While it's a handy new addition to the lock screen and AOD, it lacks customization options.

A new report suggests a Good Lock module for the Now Bar is now possibly in development by Samsung.

The Good Lock module for the Now Bar could enable more customization options, such as changing the color and size of the Now Bar.

One UI 7 is one of Samsung's most remarkable software updates in recent years. It features multiple user interface improvements that offer a contemporary, sleek appearance, including a redesigned notification center and smoother animations.

Unfortunately, One UI 7 has experienced delays , and as of now, the only stable version of the update is available for the Galaxy S25 series . The S24 and S23 series are still undergoing beta testing , with a stable rollout starting April 7.

Despite the slow rollout, One UI 7 is worth waiting for. One of my favorite new features is the Now Bar, which can be found on the lock screen and the always-on display (AOD). This feature serves as Samsung's equivalent to Apple's live activities and Dynamic Island, allowing access to functions like media playback, routines, and live notifications such as sports scores via Google Sports.

However, the Now Bar does not currently offer any customization options. That said, changes may be on the horizon.

Now Bar customization might be coming soon

A Now Bar Good Lock module is reportedly in the works

According to a new report from Sam Mobile, a brand-new Good Lock module could soon give One UI 7's Now Bar new customization options.

For those unfamiliar with a Good Luck module, it's part of Samsung's Good Lock app, which lets you customize various aspects of the phone's user interface, like the lock screen, or even style your own keyboard. The app is downloadable from Samsung's Galaxy Store.

Good Lock is only available in select countries, but with One UI 7, Samsung confirmed it will be available in all regions on the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

Details of the new Good Lock module come from known tipster Tony Tech on X, who said, "Samsung is developing application for Good Lock module called NOWBAR." The module reportedly will let users customize the Now Bar's colors and size and "forced support from third-party apps." While the report is based on rumors, Samsung is actively expanding Good Lock's availability, so it would make sense to deliver it this way.

This could make the Now Bar much more usable

More choice is never a bad thing on smartphones

I've been using the Galaxy S25+ with the Now Bar daily for almost two months, and while I like the feature, I have a couple of gripes about its accessibility and customization.

One downfall is its lack of support for third-party apps. If Samsung releases a Good Lock module for the Now Bar, it would significantly enhance its accessibility by allowing forced third-party app integration. A great example would be ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft. Your ride status is not displayed in the Now Bar, which is disappointing since Uber works with Dynamic Island and Apple's live activities. However, this could change with direct app support or the Good Lock module.

Additionally, the Now Bar is relatively small, so expanding its size with the rumored Good Lock module would be beneficial, especially for controlling media playback from apps like Spotify or YouTube Music.

With One UI 7 expected to roll out to a much wider audience next month, having more customization for arguably one of its best features seems like a no-brainer to me.

The Now Bar is also said to be gaining color customization features. While I don't mind its current color, it tends to adapt to the app from which it's pulling data. For example, when listening to a Spotify song, it changes according to the album cover's color. If you have a specific lock screen theme in mind, this would presumably allow you to maintain a cohesive color scheme.

Finally, the Good Lock module for the Now Bar could enable adding or removing animations from it. My guess is that this would let you change the animation for switching between activities on the Now Bar. Right now, when you switch, it simply places the previous activity behind the new one, almost like shuffling a deck of cards. I think it looks pretty fluid as it is, but if you want to change things, the Now Bar Good Lock module could allow you to do that.

While the Good Lock module for the Now Bar is just a rumor, I hope it comes to fruition. With One UI 7 rolling out to a much wider audience next month, having more customization for arguably one of its best features seems like a no-brainer to me.