Summary One UI 7 beta is now available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in the US and India for carrier-unlocked devices only.

A stable version of One UI 7 is confirmed to launch in April by Samsung.

The beta is 4.6GB in size, with a March 1, 2025, security patch; it is advisable to back up your phone before downloading it.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S23 series phone and have been waiting patiently for the One UI 7 beta , your time has finally come.

After months of delay , the One UI 7 beta is now available on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra in the US and India. There is one caveat though. According to Android Authority, you can only download the beta on carrier-unlocked devices, so if your Galaxy S23 device is carrier-locked, you won't be able to download the beta. More countries are expected to be added to the beta soon. The Galaxy S23 FE doesn't appear to be part of the beta at the current time.

Galaxy S23 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the biggest, baddest, and most expensive of the S-series flagships in 2023. With a huge 6.8-inch, 120Hz-capable display, a 5,000mAh battery, a brand new 200MP camera, and an included S Pen, the S23 Ultra isn't a massive upgrade over its S22 Ultra predecessor, but the improved efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will give it a significant battery boost — perfect for gaming or working on the go. Brand Samsung SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3088 × 1440, 120Hz adaptive RAM 8GB or 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 5,000mAh Expand

The One UI 7 launch is imminent

Samsung has finally confirmed it's coming in April

Recently, Samsung confirmed that a stable version of One UI 7 "will be available in April," after months of silence regarding its release. In December, Samsung initiated beta testing of One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 series, and it has only now just expanded the program to the S23 series. The beta is also available for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, and is coming soon to the Galaxy S10 Tab Ultra and Plus in the US.

The One UI 7 beta is 4.6GB in size and includes the latest security patch from March 1, 2025. To download the beta, head to the Samsung Members app and enroll in the beta program. If you plan on downloading it, it's advisable to back up your phone beforehand. Although downloading the beta won't wipe your phone, it may be buggy since it is still in development. Uninstalling the beta will erase your phone, so having a One UI 6 backup allows you to restore it.

Earlier this month, Samsung announced that it would roll out the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S23 series "later this month," so it has fulfilled its promise. One UI 7 is based on Android 15, and Samsung users are among the last to receive the Android update. One UI 7 debuted with the Galaxy S25 series , which launched in early February. The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to launch in mid-April, alongside the rollout of One UI 7 for older Galaxy S series devices.