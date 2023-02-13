Samsung has started to make one of the Galaxy S23's best gaming features available on other handsets, according to reports.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 lineup earlier in February and the phones go on sale on 17 February. One of the features that the phone adds is aimed squarely at giving gamers as much power as that Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can drink and now it's rolling it out to other phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The feature is called Pause USB Power Delivery and it's built to allow a plugged-in phone to reroute all of the incoming power to the CPU and other components rather than charge the phone's battery. There are a couple of benefits to that, starting with the fact that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 gets an uninterrupted power source - so long as the power doesn't go out, of course.

But the main benefit is that the phone's battery would normally get hot when charging and heat is the enemy of performance. When a phone gets hot it throttles key components like the CPU and GPU to ensure nothing gets damaged. And that means lower frame rates when playing. None of that is good news.

By bypassing the battery with Pause USB Power Delivery enabled, everything stays nice and cool and everything runs at peak performance as a result. That's very good news for gamers.

Samsung announced the feature as belonging to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra but SamMobile reports that it's also available on some phones that have the latest Game Booster app installed. That's version 5.0.03.0 for those playing along at home.

Some people note that they also need to be using Samsung's 45W charger for this feature to become available, but it's possible that any charger rated for 45W or more will work.

Right now the feature only appears to be available on specific Samsung phones including the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy A73. But it's possible it'll roll out to other models in the future.