Key Takeaways Only outdone by the G4, LG's C4 OLED smart TV provides immersive entertainment with its slew of features and settings.

Amazon is offering a nearly 50% discount on a 65-inch model, definitely worth the investment.

Filmmaker Mode, a gaming hub, incredible contrast, and stunning brightness make this a superb OLED smart TV.

Prime Day deals are dwindling as Amazon's second day of big sales nears a dramatic conclusion. For the patient out there, however, there is still a great deal to be had in the form of one of the best OLED TVs on the market. Released earlier this year, LG's C4 is the company's mid-tier OLED model, sitting just below its high-end G4 OLED TV. The differences between the two are few, and the C4 is likely going to provide a lot more value for those looking to get the most out of their money.

The investment will be even more worthwhile if you buy the C4 today, as Amazon has dropped the price of a 65-inch model from $2,700 down to under $1,400. That's almost a ridiculous 50% discount on a top TV that is relatively new and will provide quality entertainment for years to come. If that model is too big, you can still save a bunch of money on a 55-inch model, down to $1,300 from $2,000. For those going big, you can also invest in a 75-inch C4 for $2,500, down from a retail price of $3,700. There are still lots of TV deals available, but I think this is one of the best. Get on it!

LG C4 OLED $1497 $2700 Save $1203 Dimensions 56.7" x 32.5" x 1.8" Display Technology OLED Connectivity Technology Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 5 What's Included Remote Brand LG Refresh Rate 120Hz Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) HDR? Yes Ports 4 2.1 HDMI, 2 USB Weight 36.6 lbs FreeSync Yes G-SYNC Yes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Expand $1497 at Amazon

Why you should consider the LG C4 OLED TV

This 2024 model will immerse you in all kinds of entertainment

LG

Released earlier this year, the C4 represents some of the biggest strides made by OLED TVs, in particular its ability to provide a bright and colorful image while also boasting incredible contrast. In general, OLED TVs are better for cinematic content, whether it's the latest prestige TV or a major blockbuster film. That's because of the ability to turn off each pixel individually and provide a detailed image despite darker scenes, which are commonly employed in expensive productions.

Shows and movies shot with a particular cinematic vision, as opposed to content designed for basic cable, need a TV that is up to the challenge. The C4 is suited for anything you want to watch, from The Penguin to live sporting events, from Shogun to The Boy and the Heron. It's ready for all content.

The C4 is terrific for gaming on the latest gen consoles as well, with high-speed connections and a suite of gaming settings. Filmmaker Mode, support for Dolby Vision, and a customizable quick settings menu are among the many features that help the C4 stand out. I don't love the magic remote , but not everything can be great.