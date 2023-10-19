Garmin Vivoactive 4 Garmin Vivoactive 4 $160 $200 Save $40 For those who want a highly capable fitness tracker in a smartwatch body, the Vivoactive 4 is a very solid option to consider. $160 at Amazon

We're big fans of Garmin's smartwatch line. Not only do they look great and feature durable build quality, they're also equipped with some of the best biometric and location tracking on the market. One of our absolute favorite models is the Vivoactive 4, so we're elated to pass on this deep price drop to you while it lasts.

Why you should buy the Garmin Vivoactive 4

While the smartwatch market is largely dominated by Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung, Garmin is a great option, especially if you want to make use of Body Battery, great biometric and heart rate monitoring, or are training for a marathon or triathlon. Additionally, Garmin has been slowly and steadily developing a wide range of products to suit various needs, from sleek fashion bands to outdoorsy survival watches.

And at Pocket-lint, the Vivoactive 4 is one of our favorite tried and tested offerings as it delivers all the functionality you expect from a fitness watch, including more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, heart rate, pulse oximetry, respiration, menstrual cycle monitoring, and more. Additionally, it also features entertainment functionalities, like downloading music directly to the watch itself for phone-free listening, including Spotify playlists. Garmin focuses on function over form — the Vivoactive 4 isn't designed to display fancy faces and cute animation. It's a smartwatch for hard workers, data delvers and budget-conscious shoppers.

In fact, when we tested the watch for our in-depth review, we gave it a 9/10 rating and called it "one of the easiest fitness-focused smartwatches to recommend to anyone." This watch excels across the board, with robust battery life - up to eight days in smartwatch mode - contactless payments with Garmin Pay, and more. A one-year warranty gives you even more peace of mind.

This is a can't-miss smartwatch that doesn't see price drops this low very often. Beat the Black Friday rush and pick up a Garmin Vivoactive 4 before this deal is gone, and to get a head start on your New Year's health goals.