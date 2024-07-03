Key Takeaways On-ear headphones are more comfortable for longer wear, lighter, and less isolating, while over-ear headphones offer better sound quality and features like active noise-cancelling.

Marshall's Major IV on-ear headphones are comfortable and versatile but lack immersive audio and advanced features compared to some over-ear options.

Ultimately, the choice between on-ear and over-ear headphones depends on budget, desired features, and usage preferences.

In the three years I've been testing headphones, I thought I'd tried it all. From wired headphones, over-ear headphones, Bluetooth headphones and more. But, I was wrong. I've been using Marshall's Major IV on-ear headphones the past couple of weeks and, as I'm learning, there are some major differences between on-ear and over-ear headphones.

Yes, both headphones have similar designs and those not as in tune with the different headphone models may think they're the same thing (I know I used to). After using on-ear headphones for the past few weeks, I've noticed a big difference in sound quality, comfort and overall features available. In the past, I've used Bose, Sony, and Apple's over-ear headphones, all of which vary in quality but offer relatively similar features. Marshall's Major IV on-ear headphones are noticeably different from all three brands.

While Marshall's on-ear headphones are the only experience I've had so far with on-ear headphones, I can confidently say I prefer my over-ear headphones the majority of the time. Over-ear headphones as a whole are better for daily use, but on-ear headphones still have some perks. Here are some things you should know before deciding between over-ear and on-ear headphones.

Comfort

On-ear makes for an easier, longer wear

Okay, I know I said I prefer over-ear headphones but Marshall's on-ear headphones are by far one of the most comfortable pairs of headphones I've yet to test. The headphones have square earcups which comfortably fit on my ears. I have several piercings on both ears, so I'm always on the lookout for a pair of headphones that won't irritate them. Since the on-ear headphones don't fully encompass my ears, there's a lot more breathability.

On top of the shape of the earcups, the on-ear headphones are lighter. The headphones weigh only 5.8 ounces and feel super light on my head, making me forget I was wearing headphones at all.

While the on-ear headphones win in comfort, that's not to say that over-ear headphones are totally uncomfortable. Over-ear headphones comfort definitely varies by brand. Apple's AirPods Max are the heaviest by far, but Bose's QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones are relatively lightweight enough for you to comfortably wear them for a few hours.

For glasses wearers, note that on-ear headphones sit on top of the ear rather than going around it, which can contribute to built up pressure or make for an awkward fit.

Sound quality

Over-ears have made for a more immersive experience