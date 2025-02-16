Summary The Ombar DC42 Dash Cam bundle contains front and rear cameras that can shoot 170-degree and 150-degree footage, respectively.

A host of high-end features adds appeal, including 4K for the front camera via a F1.8 aperture lens, voice guidance, GPS tracking and 5G Wi-Fi.

It operates via a standard in-car power socket but the more advanced parking monitoring features require an optional hardwire kit.

Buying a dash cam makes total sense if you're looking to keep a record of your journeys. Even if you're lucky enough not to have an incident, dash cam footage is useful for recording events, some of which might not necessarily happen while you're driving. I always keep one in my car, but the new Ombar DC42 Dash Cam bundle goes one step further.

It comes with a 4K front-facing unit, which attaches to the windshield but also features a rear-facing camera too, which is connected to the main unit via a lengthy cable. That means a much more comprehensive view of your surroundings, with the added ability to shoot at a 170-degree angle out the front and a 150-degree out the back. Ombar has upped the specification of this model to feature better after dark capabilities too, thanks to WDR tech and night vision functionality.

Some of the best dash cams have many of these features and, frequently, a rear screen too. That's one area where the Ombar DC42 Dash Cam loses a mark, as it's absent on this model. No matter, because the supplementary app is very impressive and allows all the file management to be carried out on your handset. Besides, a big bonus with this model is that once it's plugged in, the dash cam gets on automatically shooting journeys without the need for any driver input. It's a real breeze.

Recommended Ombar DC42 Dash Cam The Ombar DC42 Dash Cam might not have a rear screen but other than that it packs a real punch thanks to a crisp and clear 4K front camera. This is backed up by a rear-facing lens unit along with a host of handy features, including night vision capability and 5Ghz Wi-Fi connectivity for fast file transfer. There’s a great supplementary app on offer too, though advances parking features need the camera to be hardwired into your vehicle. Pros & Cons Excellent high-resolution footage

Fast and efficient file transfer via Wi-Fi

App works to great effect in place of a screen No rear screen is a disappointment

The hardwire kit is an optional extra

Quite a lot of cable to hide behind trim $100 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Ombar DC42 Dual Dash Cam bundle is available online now from the likes of Amazon. My review unit came supplied with a 64GB microSD card, which may or may not be part of the package in every region where it is sold. It's also worth remembering a hardwire kit will be needed to get a permanent power source for the camera, which is also an optional extra.

Ombar DC42 Dash Cam Number of Cameras 2 Front Camera Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160p Field of View 170-degree Emergency Power No Brand Ombar

What I liked about the Ombar DC42 Dash Cam

Excellent video quality and easy to manage files

I really like the way the Ombar DC42 Dash Cam is a complete package. It's got a powerful specification, which includes two cameras. However, it's not just the potent nature of the lenses that impresses, as there's also 5Ghz Wi-Fi for faster transfer of files. This is always a bonus if you're looking to move larger resolution video files from the camera unit. In addition, there's GPS, which logs all of your travel details on a journey, including date, time, speed and co-ordinates. This is supplemented by G-sensor tech that automatically records footage if you're in a bump.

I like the voice guidance too, while the durability of this model seems assured as it can operate between -4-degrees and 158-degrees Fahrenheit.

There's also 24-hour parking monitoring, but it requires hardwiring to function. Once set up, it records time-lapse footage and includes impact detection, which is useful when your car is parked and unattended.