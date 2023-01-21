Owners of mid-2000s Porsche cars can now enjoy a little bit of modern technology in their vehicle of choice. Assuming they're willing to spend the money, that is.

Porsche is now selling a refreshed infotainment system for mid-2000-model cars including the 911, Boxster, and Cayman that adds support for Apple's CarPlay system as well as other features.

The full list of models supported by the Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus (PCCM Plus) includes the 997 Porsche 911 and 987 Porsche Boxster, while the Cayman is also good to go so long as your model was built from 2005 to 2008. The Drive also adds that Porsche Cayennes built from 2003 to 2008 are also supported.

Alongside support for CarPlay (wired, unfortunately) you'll also get a head unit that's capable of playing media over Bluetooth, while USB sticks are also good to go. A new trip computer is also added, as is the option to store personalised settings for the vehicle. Those can include how you want the climate control to be set, for example. And because the whole thing is a direct replacement for the vehicle's existing 2 DIN system, you don't have any wires or displays sticking out anywhere.

Support for Apple CarPlay is a big deal even in modern cars that you buy today and getting it added to a much-loved Porsche is even better. Support for things like full-screen navigation with maps that are up-to-date is huge, especially in cars that would otherwise lack such tech. The version of the PCCM Plus sold in the United States and Canada will even include support for SiriusXM satellite radio.

As you might expect with this being an official Porsche part, none of this is going to be cheap. US pricing for the PCCM Plus is a wallet-busting $1,475.99 and Porsche predictably says that you should let its own people install it. It isn't clear whether that'll also add an extra cost to proceedings, but it seems likely at this point.