It can't be argued that shooters are one of, if not the, most popular genres in all of gaming. Something about the simple joy of outgunning an opponent, either AI or human, is just so satisfying to pull off. While we've enjoyed a steady stream of shooters on consoles for decades, it was only relatively recently that they started showing up on mobile. This was partly due to power constraints but also controls.

With the power of modern Android technology, plus the option to connect or attach proper controllers to your device, shooters feel right at home on your mobile device. The only thing that might spoil your fun is when you want to boot up your game to play on the go and realize it won't run without an internet connection. Even if the game isn't necessarily tied to only online matches, some might still demand that constant connection. Thankfully I've scoped out this list of amazing shooters on Android you can play with or without an internet connection to keep your skills sharp no matter what.

1 Hitman Sniper

Agent 47 in your pocket

hitman sniper Developer Deca Games $1 at Google Play Store

If you're familiar with the recent Hitman trilogy you may have tried out that side mode where you perch in a single location with a sniper to take on more puzzle-like assassinations. Hitman Sniper is that exact same premise, only fleshed out and expanded into a full game. The game forces you to get creative and pick your shots carefully since the solution is never as simple as lining up a shot on a stationary target. There are usually multiple targets and objectives to complete as efficiently as possible. With over 150 missions and 16 guns to experiment with, there's a ton of replayability and reason to compete against yourself, friends, and the world to top the leaderboards.

2 Dead Trigger 2

Zombie survival

Dead Trigger 2 Developer MADFINGER Games See at Google Play Store

Shooters and zombies go together like peanut butter and jelly. Even if you're uncomfortable with shooting representations of other real, human people, most can agree there's no reason to feel guilty putting down a shambling corpse trying to eat you. As is the case with most zombie shooters, the name of the game in Dead Trigger 2 is survival. You will build up a base, interact with NPCs for upgrades, and unlock new weapons to survive as long as you can against the overwhelming hordes. The game has been updated and patched over the years to now have 10 unique regions, 33 battlefields, and over 70 weapons to give you plenty to sink your teeth into.

3 Dead Effect 2

Sci-fi horror shooter

Dead Effect 2 Developer BadFly Interactive See at Google Play Store

Did you like Dead Space? While Dead Effect 2 doesn't have the same gimmick of using engineering tools to dismember your foes, it is another highly atmospheric and tense sci-fi shooter. Set on the ESS Meridian, you will be treated to a host of scares and action across this 20+ hour campaign that looks like console-level quality. This isn't just a simple shooter, however. You have three different personas to develop, over 100 upgrades and gear to equip, more than 40 weapons, and a gripping story with great production values. Just don't play it in the dark if you scare easily.

4 Morphite

No Man's Sky at home

Morphite Developer Crescent Moon Games See at Google Play Store

Forgive the reductive description, but I know that's what most people will think when first seeing Morphite. And, to be fair, it does take a lot of inspiration from that game. This is a low-fi game about exploring a planet to gather supplies as Myrah Kale for her family's shop in the distant reaches of space quickly goes awry. Each planet you visit is randomly generated so you can never be fully prepared for what's ahead, and playing the game a second time will offer a fresh experience. Aside from shooting and exploring, there are plenty of upgrades, puzzles, bosses, space combat, side missions, and more.

5 Bullet Force

Battle with bots

Bullet Force Developer Blayze Games See at Google Play Store

Bullet Force is primarily an online FPS, which is quite typical but doesn't leave you high and dry when offline. If you love the PvP of the game but want to still be able to replicate that experience with no internet, the game offers full bot support so you can still play those competitive modes. Granted, bots will never quite match the level of a real human, but it is a rare thing for games like this to even offer the option anymore. This way you can at least get a taste of the action and practice some strategies for when you do get back online.