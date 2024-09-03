Key Takeaways Offline Games - No Wifi Games offers classic mobile and board games for all users.

Varied collection of solid time killers, including Word Finder & Chess, perfect for phone play.

Ads may be bothersome, but Offline Games - No Wifi Games provides essential mobile games in one app.

It’s no secret that both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store are absolutely flooded with games. Both app stores are packed to the brim with games of all variety, and more importantly, of varying quality. One of the biggest issues you may run into with many of these games is a requirement for a stable network connection. As you’ve undoubtedly seen in day-to-day life, there are definitely times when you absolutely do not have a stable network connection.

At first glance, an app titled Offline Games - No Wifi Games sounds appalling. The name itself reads like malware, but you can’t judge a book by its cover. There is a reason this game has wiggled its way up the top charts of both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Beneath the very generic bordering on virus name, there is a solid set of time killers to have some fun with.

Recommended Offline Games - No Wifi Games Recommended Offline Games - No Wifi Games is an engaging collection of classic mobile games and board games that offers a good amount of fun for all users. Pros Solid collection of games

Mobile classics and class board games

2-player games built in Cons Lots of ads on some games

Questionable difficulty slider

Loose controls on some games See at Google Play Store See at Apple App Store

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

Close

Offline Games - No Wifi Games is available on both Android and iOS. The app is optimized for both tablets and phones alike, so if you want to download it on an iPad or a Pixel Tablet , it will look good on the larger display.

Price wise, Offline Games - No Wifi Games is completely free, but there is an available upgrade for $5.99 that removes ads from the app. However, this $5.99 payment does not remove ads that you choose to watch, such as ads that you would watch to get a second try at a game.

Offline Games - No Wifi Games Developer JindoBlu Ads Yes In-app purchases? Yes

Related My 5 go-to Android weather widgets for accurate forecasts Here are 5 wonderful Android weather widgets that'll make you feel like a meteorologist.

What I liked about Offline Games - No Wifi Games

Bundles are always better.