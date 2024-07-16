Key Takeaways Android RPGs offer console-quality experiences on the go, perfect for slower-paced gameplay.

Offline play is key, avoid games mandating constant internet connection for a true mobile experience.

Top RPG picks for Android include Dragon Quest 8, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Final Fantasy 9, KOTOR, and Monster Hunter Stories.

We've come a long way since the most exciting game you could play on your phone was Snake. Now, every game genre is available at your fingertips, from shooters to puzzle games. Android is an especially great platform for gamers on the go since it can support tons of games of console-level quality. RPGs feel especially at home on mobile since they tend to be, but aren't always, slower-paced experiences. Even when you get into the more action-heavy games, you can always connect a controller and be good to go.

The one issue that is harder to overcome is when a game mandates that you are always online in order to play. There are some games where this makes sense, specifically multiplayer ones, but RPGs are usually solo affairs. Still, you would be surprised how many will refuse to let you continue your quest without an internet connection. That defeats a massive part of why you would want a game on your Android in the first place. I'll make sure your party doesn't get ambushed by this frustrating foe by giving you some of my top Android RPGs you can play completely offline.

1 Dragon Quest 8

The fan favorite

Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King

No doubt you've at least heard of Dragon Quest if you're an RPG fan. While some consider it the little brother to Final Fantasy, it is anything but. Dragon Quest 8 in particular has stood the test of time as one of the most beloved of the series, and was the first to make the jump to 3D. The stories here are never overly complex, but the characters you meet and add to your party are where the game's heart really lies. Combat is about as traditional as you can get, which lends itself so well to a mobile device. Between fights you can swap out your party's gear, allocate skill points, and explore the bright and colorful world. And no need to worry about playing any games prior since this game's story is completely stand-alone.

2 Battle Chasers: Nightwar

A modern classic

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Heavily inspired by RPGs of old, Battle Chasers: Nightwar looks and feels like a game you could have played 10 or 20 years ago. Or, it does until you actually get your hands on it and see it in motion. Graphically, this game has a beautiful style that has a natural flow and expressiveness that is rarely seen in games like this. The cast is delightfully diverse and has their own tweaks on the combat system to manage in turn-based battles. You can only use three of the six heroes at a time, so team composition is also a major factor to consider. There's a ton to do and see while exploring the world, and the randomly generated dungeons keep each adventure feeling fresh and rewarding.

3 Final Fantasy 9

The final fantasy Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy 9

Most of the classic Final Fantasy games prior to 10 are available on Android, so you really can't go wrong picking any of them (except for 8). However, I wanted to give a shoutout to 9. This was the last FF game to feature a strict fantasy setting and not incorporate any steampunk or magitek elements. Except for airships, of course. The story is also told in a somewhat non-traditional style as you jump between characters and locations quite often, and almost never have access to the entire party at one time. This creates a much fuller feeling world with higher stakes and deeper character growth. The random encounters can get a little tiresome, but the combat and ability system tied to the equipment is so addicting you won't mind.

4 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Be your dream Jedi (or Sith)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars games tend to stick to a very structured path. They either follow the events of the films or tell a crafted story that fits somewhere in the timeline but can't really impact the overall narrative. Both can be a lot of fun, but RPG fans love having more freedom than that, which is what Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic offers. Set thousands of years before any of the films, KOTOR is free to create its own story and let you influence it in any way you want since it doesn't have to worry about the canon. I will admit the systems and combat are dated and hard to understand initially, but not worth writing the entire thing off. The freedom to go light, dark, or anything in between as you go between planets and complete open-ended quests is more than worth the learning curve.

5 Monster Hunter Stories

How to tame your monster

Monster Hunter Stories

Core Monster Hunter games are all about the loop of hunting a giant monster, ripping out its parts to craft new weapons and armor, and then using them to hunt even bigger monsters. Monster Hunter Stories takes a more Pokemon-like approach where you will capture and raise monsters to fight for you rather than fighting them directly. It features all the iconic monsters from the main games, only in a more colorful and friendly form. Don't let that bright and cheery art style fool you, though, because this is a challenging game to master.