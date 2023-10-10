Key Takeaways OnePlus Open, also known as OnePlus N3 Fold, is a new foldable phone that has just been leaked and appears to be worth keeping an eye on.

The leaked official-looking renders show a stunning design with a large 7.8-inch internal display and a still-big 6.3-inch external display.

The phone is expected to have a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and a promising camera setup with 48-megapixel and 64-megapixel cameras. An unveiling is expected on 19 October.

Foldable phones are all the rage right now - so long as you aren't Apple - and the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are the current kings of the hill for many. But there's about to be a new kid on the block, and it goes by the OnePlus Open name. Oh, and it's just leaked.

We've been hearing tidbits about the OnePlus Open for a while now. It'll be called the OnePlus N3 Fold when it's announced in China shortly, and newly leaked official-looking renders appear to confirm that it'll be a product well worth keeping an eye on. Especially if the current crop of large foldable phones doesn't do it for you.

A foldable bending over backward to look stunning

These new renders come courtesy of the folks at WinFuture and show the OnePlus open in a few orientations and in a couple of colorus. There's a black, but also a rather lovely green. Either way, you'll get a foldable that has a large 7.8-inch display on the inside and a still-big 6.3-inch one on the outside. And yes, that internal display will fold in the middle.

WinFuture

The colour also won't affect what's going on inside, either. So you'll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That second stat is a bit of a concern for some people, but it's possible that a larger capacity option is on the way and we just haven't heard about it yet.

The camera situation is more promising. There's talk of a 48-megapixel pairing that will handle wide and ultrawide roles while a 64-megapixel camera will take care of zoom shots. There should be plenty of camera options for photographers to work with, that's for sure.

WinFuture

As for when all of this will be confirmed, a 19 October unveiling is expected and the company's social media channels have already started to tease the handset's availability. The device has also started to leak as well, with one even finding its way onto YouTube.