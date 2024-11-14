Key Takeaways The Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner offers quiet operation with effective suction power for small messes.

Its handy, compact design is perfect for clearing desks and countertops, but it struggles with edges and larger debris.

It's an affordable option for maintaining a clean workspace.

A messy desk or countertop is the bane of my existence. Yet, as an artist and someone who spends a lot of time at my desk, messes are inevitable. While I have a powerful Dyson cordless vacuum that doubles as a handheld vacuum , it's often a bit overkill for small messes. Plus, it's not a very quiet device, so it's not something I want to use all the time.

The Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner is a handy little gadget to keep on your desk.r, quieter alternative to my main vacuum. I've been using this tiny vacuum for a few weeks, and while it isn't perfect, it helps me keep my surfaces cleaner.

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner The Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner is a tiny vacuum cleaner for cleaning off desks and countertops. It offers quiet operation with a good amount of suction to keep your tabletops clear of debris. Pros Relatively quiet

Affordable

Built-in brushes on the underside

Effective suction

Includes a pointed tip attachment and brush Cons Doesn't get close to edges

Limited cleaning abilities

Price, availability, and specs

The Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner is available from Amazon. It comes in multiple configurations, including orange and white models that use AA batteries, orange and white rechargeable battery models that charge via USB, and a white model that charges via USB and offers wireless charging for other devices. I've been testing the white AA battery model.

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Brand Odistar Color White or orange Battery AA or rechargeable Weight 4.96 oz Battery Life 90 minutes Battery Type AA Size 3.16 x 2.36 in Expand

What I liked about the Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

Quiet yet effective suction

My cat doesn't even go running when I turn it on, which is a sure sign it isn't very loud.

My favorite thing about the Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner is its noise level. It essentially sounds like a slightly loud fan. It's far from obtrusive, unlike my Dyson vacuum. In fact, my cat doesn't even go running when I turn it on, which is a sure sign it isn't very loud. I can easily run it to clean up the inevitable coffee grounds on the counter without interrupting the morning news on the TV.

Despite the quiet noise level, it offers a good amount of suction. The built-in brushes on the bottom keep it from sitting perfectly flush on a surface, but it still has no issues picking up debris. Plus, those brushes help lift things that may be slightly stuck or free up debris in the crevices of a keyboard. For more specific messes, it comes with a somewhat pointed attachment that easily slots right into the center of the vacuum.

Close

Another plus of the Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner is its size. It's very compact, so I can leave it on my desk without taking up much room. It also easily tucks away in the drawer of my filing cabinet. This tiny device is also exceptionally easy to use. There's a slider to turn it on and off, and nothing more.

What I didn't like about the Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

Emptying the bin is a messy endeavor