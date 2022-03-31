In June 2023, the Meta Gaming Showcase is returning for the third year and it's promising to be the biggest celebration of virtual reality content on the Meta Quest platform to date.

As you might expect Meta is planning on showing off a lot of new game announcements and there will be a bunch of trailers for upcoming Quest games for this year and beyond.

We're here with the details on how to watch and what you can expect from the show.

When is the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase happening?

This year the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase is kicking off on 1 June 2023. It's set to start at the following times:

US West Coast: 10am PT

10am PT US East Coast: 1pm ET

1pm ET UK: 6pm BST

6pm BST Central Europe: 7pm CEST

How to watch

The Meta Gaming Showcase will be available to watch on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. It will also be available to view via Meta Horizon Worlds as well. So if you don't want to miss out you can subscribe to that and watch it with your headset.

What to expect from the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase

This year's showcase will be hosted by Ruth Bram, Oculus Studios Executive Producer and will feature a mix of new game announcements and updates to some of your favourite titles too.

If you start watching early you can also see some pre-show goodness including trailers to get you hyped up.

The show itself is set to last for 40 minutes, with plenty of gaming content to get you excited.

After the main show, there will also be a round table discussion with various creators to discuss some of the games being shown off.

If you miss out don't worry as you'll be able to re-watch the showcase via the company's YouTube channel.

Last year's announcements included some really awesome games including Bonelabs, Ghostbusters VR, Among Us VR, Resident Evil 4 and more. So we can expect some more superb announcements here too.