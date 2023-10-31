The second month of 'Tech-tober' quickly came and went, unveiling Google's newest flagship and Pro model with the Pixel 8 series, debuting OnePlus's first foldable phone, and introducing a new ANC standard with Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headset.

Having tested all these gadgets and more, and even re-visiting one of our favorite portable tablets, here are the top products we'd recommend going into the holiday savings season (and beyond).

Pocket-lint Google Pixel 8 Pro Chris's pick Google establishes a new 'Pro' handset benchmark If you spend your entire time taking a tweaking photos on your phone, then the Pixel 8 Pro is the phone for you. With 7-years of software updates, it's an investment worth making. Pros Great camera performance

Stunning display quality

Innovative photo experiences Cons Battery life perhaps isn't the best $999 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy $999 at Google

The Pixel 8 Pro is a game-changer when it comes to mobile photography, blurring the lines between real and AI. The new Magic Editor is great fun, but also a powerful tool, allowing AI creativity in the palm of your hand. The phone also has loads of power and a great display, so it's the complete package.

And while its design might be iterative, the imaging is revolutionary as well as imaginative, promising budding photographers a real treat.

The Verge Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Verity's pick Bass-y Bose that brilliantly block out the world These are undoubtedly the noise-canceling kings and also provide great, full sound. Pricey, they're an investment for sure, but they'll last you for years with thwir durable build. Pros Top tier noise cancelation

Confident, detailed sound

Great features and control app Cons Undoubtedly pricey

Build can feel a bit cheap for price tag

Immersion mode won't be for everyone $429 at Amazon $429 at Best Buy $429 at Bose

If you want a pair of noise-canceling headphones that truly block out the world, then you won't find better than the QuietComfort Ultra. They also serve up a punchy, detailed performance that works brilliantly with all genres of music, and an impressive take on spatial audio that betters the experience of any other headphones I've heard.

For commuters and frequent travelers - especially as we head into crazy holiday travel season- they're pricey, but excellent investment.

Meta Quest 3 Luke's pick Reality re-imagined If you're in the market for a VR headset, the Quest 3 is the obvious choice thanks to its class-leading software and excellent value for money. It might be pricier than its predecessor, but it's still a great deal considering the rich features. Pros Improved visuals

Better comfort and audio

Mixed reality capabilities Cons More expensive than its predecessor

Passthrough cameras struggle in low-light $499 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon $499 at Meta

The Meta Quest 2 brought VR gaming to the masses, and its successor improves on it in almost every possible way. The image is much clearer, thanks to the new lenses and higher-resolution display, and there's lots more horsepower for running the latest games.

It's also smaller and more comfortable, with much better speakers than the last time. More exciting than that, though, is the inclusion of high quality passthrough cameras which enable mixed reality game play.

Sennheiser Accentum Max's pick A mid-range market leader The Accentum ear-cans look incredibly similar to the latest Momentum headphones, so you don't miss out from a tasteful design point of view. Its sound is also excellent, making it more than worth the money. Pros Comfortable fit

Great sound

Solid ANC Cons A little plasticky $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy $180 at Walmart

The Accentum is a really smart play from Sennheiser, offering balanced, impressive sound at a lower price than its top-of-the-line Momentum headphones.

You get solid ANC, but it's the great sound quality that see the Accentum headphones arrive as a real contender at their price.

OnePlus Open Cam's pick OnePlus's first foldable was worth the wait The first foldable from the OnePlus brand is a brilliant all-round device with strong displays, battery life, great software and a powerful and versatile camera system. And while our test unit unfortunately came with a faulty fingerprint sensor (stay tuned for our update and final verdict), the overall experience was still seamless and enjoyable. Pros Great front and internal displays

Generally strong camera performance

Fast-charging battery

Multitasking Open Canvas software is wonderful

Promises 4 years of software updates and 5 years of patches Cons Big camera hump

Lacks wireless charging

Pricey $1700 at Amazon $1500 at OnePlus $2525 at NewEgg

Looking at the entire package here on offer from OnePlus - and assuming the fingerprint sensor is just an unlucky experience with a faulty unit - the OnePlus Open is the foldable phone to beat right now. At least when it comes to the larger book-style models.

The outer display is simple, but useful and the internal display is probably the best large folding display on any phone at the time of writing. Additionally, the Open Canvas solution to multitasking is a game-changer. Plus, we finally have excellent cameras and great battery life in a foldable that also has (mostly) bloat-free software AND long-term update support.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Britta's pick Not new, but still the best 11-inch tablet $749 $799 Save $50 For design, power and portability, the iPad Pro 11-inch is an exceptional tablet and if you want a Pro model at this size, you won't be disappointed. There's no better tablet out there at this size and with this performance. Pros Premium design

Crisp display

Seamless UX

Great portability Cons No mini-LED display,

Pricey

Battery life could be better

Front camera should have moved $799 at Amazon $749 at Best Buy $799 at Apple

This month, we revisited Apple's 2022 11-inch iPad Pro, and came back to our initial conclusion a year later, that it's an excellent tablet. It offers a wonderfully premium design, a lovely display, more power than many will know what to do with and there is very little to complain about on the whole.

Running on the M2 chip, the tablet offers great power, and with an 8-core CPU, plenty of memory bandwidth as well.

In our carts:

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up and Apple's surprise product drop, these are the items our cursor is waiting to click and add to our cart.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023) In Christina's cart Powerful, compact, and relatively cheap, the new MacBook is a commerce editor's dream The latest MacBook Pro features the Apple M3 chip with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. Making its debut during Apple's surprise 'Scary Fast' event along with three new chipsets (M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max), the 14-inch M3 laptop is just the lightweight laptop upgrade I need. Promising clear graphics and a powerful performance, I think this slim machine would make the perfect companion as I edit commerce content and hunt for Black Friday deals. And for $1599, the price-tag is surprisingly reasonable, especially for the 'Apple tax.' $1599 at Apple