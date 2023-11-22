Key Takeaways Oakley and Fortnite have collaborated to create special sunglasses with vibrant colorways and Oakley's Prizm Gaming 2.0 lens technology for a sharper gaming experience.

The collaboration aims to bring together the positive energy and shared commitment to innovation in gaming between Oakley and Fortnite.

The limited edition sunglasses will be available exclusively on Oakley's website starting on 29 November, with more quantities potentially being made available based on demand.

Fortnite is one of the biggest video games on the planet and it has been for some considerable time. You can play it at home and you can take it with you on the Nintendo Switch and your phone, too. But now you can take your Fortnite fun on the road in a whole new way — by putting it on your face.

That's thanks to a new Oakley x Fortnite collaboration that brings the popular game to the similarly popular Oakley sunglass collection in the form of special versions of familiar silhouettes. The new colourways are certainly vibrant and will offer Fortnite players a new way to get their game on thanks to Oakkey's special Prizm Gaming 2.0 lens technology that promises to reduce glare from OLED and LED displays for a sharper gaming experience. Whether or not that does all that much in practice, these sunglasses definitely look the part.

Coming to a face near you on 29 November

Oakley announced the new glasses via a press release shared with Pocket-lint that outlined the collaboration saying that "Fortnite is an always-evolving space where culture lives and players can create, watch and play alongside a global community with friends: think the best house party of all time, where everyone is welcome." The release goes on to say that Oakley and Fortnite share the same positive energy, adding that the former's "commitment to create, improve and expand gaming technologies in the eyewear industry has continued to strengthen from the brand's first steps into the gaming universe in 2020 with the introduction of Oakley Prizm Gaming lens technology."

That technology comes as part of a lens that appears a golden yellow from the outside but is designed to offer improved visual acuity for the wearer.

Luxottica

Oakley says that the new glasses will be available exclusively from its website starting next week with limited quantities available initially. It's likely that we can expect more to be made available if the initial production run proves popular with buyers, however.