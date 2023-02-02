Nvidia recently released a new tool known as Nvidia Maxine Eye Contact which uses artificial intelligence to help it look like you're maintaining eye contact during video calls.

This is ideal if you're trying to read notes, check other tabs or multi-task during calls, as it helps you look fully engaged and personable. It's also perfect for those who struggle with eye-contact for other reasons.

Maxine Eye Contact automatically redirects your gaze in real-time so it looks like you're looking at the camera when speaking. A very sensible and useful tool for many of us, but some users have found other amusing applications for the technology, including getting actors to look directly at the camera when speaking.

Animation Studio specialist and VFX expert Daniel Hashimoto, who goes by @ActionMovieDad on Twitter, saw the opportunity to create hilarity with the tool:

The result is an unnerving, yet amusing view of various actors from well-known films looking directly at the viewer as they recite their famous lines.

Hashimoto told The Verge that he crafted these clips by using Nvidia Broadcast in combination with his browser.

The tech is able to reposition the eyes in such a way that even if the actor is looking off-camera and at an angle, it still seems like they're looking directly at the viewer. This even works with more extreme examples, like this clip of Steve Buscemi and his "crazy eyes".

It's certainly funny to see what's possible with this tool. The essentially re-mixed scenes now take on a whole new character and it's almost perfectly done, making for a striking view of some of our favourite movies.

If you're interested in using the tool for yourself and you happen to have a modern Nvidia graphics card, then head over here and download Nvidia Broadcast.