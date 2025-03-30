Summary The Nvidia Shield TV Pro boasts powerful specs and customizable features.

The device is ideal for gamers with Nvidia GeForce NOW support for streaming games.

It's perfect for streaming personal libraries of video and audio content from local servers.

When it comes to streaming devices, most people opt for known entities like the Apple TV 4K , the Roku Ultra , or the Amazon Fire TV Stick . But for the audio-video nerds out there looking to take their streaming experience to the next level, there's another great device to consider: the Nvidia Shield TV Pro .

Nvidia, best known for its high-end graphics processors, debuted the first Shield TV back in May 2015. It focused on downloading and streaming games from compatible PCs on the same network, and a Pro model was even introduced in 2017. Then, the device got a big refresh in 2019 with upgraded processors and a new cylindrical form factor for the non-Pro model.

Since then, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro has been the go-to device for people looking to stream content in just about any format imaginable, with a significant amount of user control over the system, great features for streaming content stored on local networks, and the ability to play high-quality games from a PC.

Powerful specs

A system to meet everyone's needs

Despite debuting in 2019, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is still a powerful device. It features the Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor, with a 256-core GPU and 3GB RAM. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as an HDMI 2.0 port that is HDCP 2.2 compliant. It also has 16GB onboard storage, which is a little on the small end, but users can upgrade the storage using a USB stick or external hard drive using one of the Shield's two USB 3.0 ports.

The audio side is where the Shield shines.

Powered by Android 11.0 with Android TV and built-in Chromecast, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro supports a wide variety of video and audio formats. It is 4K HDR ready, with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, and natively plays MKV, MP4, MOV, WEB-M, and a variety of other common video files. The audio side is where the Shield shines even more, supporting lossless Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos, as well as DTS-X pass-through, and a wide array of lossless and compressed audio files.

Additionally, the Shield has Google Assistant built-in, and is compatible with Amazon's Alexa, for users looking for hands-free control of the device. The device is bundled with a number of streaming apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. Plus, users can download additional apps from the Google Play Store.

Gaming goodness

