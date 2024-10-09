Key Takeaways Nvidia may unveil the RTX 5070, 5080, and 5090 at a CES 2025 keynote on January 6.

The RTX 5080 could get better specs than predicted, topping the 4090.

The top-end RTX 5090 may sport 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, but a massive 600W power draw.

Nvidia is planning to reveal its three most anticipated graphics cards during a CES 2025 keynote event, according to Wccftech. Those include the mid-range RTX 5070, as well as the high-end RTX 5080, and the top-end RTX 5090. Leading the announcement should be Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who's already confirmed for a CES presentation on January 6, a day before CES is officially due to start in Las Vegas.

Related NVIDIA G-Sync vs AMD FreeSync: What's the difference? Here is everything you need to know about NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync adaptive sync technologies, including how to decide which is right for you.

The RTX 5080 may be a better card than originally predicted, Wccftech claims. The GPU is now expected to sport 32Gbps memory instead of 28Gbps, with peak bandwidth of 1024GBs instead of 896GBs. That could make it more powerful than the RTX 4090, which typically retails for $1,599 US -- more than some entire gaming rigs.

As for the other 50-series cards, the RTX 5070 is rumored to use a 192-bit memory bus and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Power consumption should be around 250W, or 14 percent higher than the RTX 4070. The RTX 5090 should of course be a monster, equipped with 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, and draining up to 600W when it's running. That will limit it to some of the most extreme PC towers, given the power supply needed to handle that alongside a CPU and other components.

Little else is known about the cards' specs, but they should be based on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, and each rely on a single 12VHPWR connector.

Why are Nvidia's RTX 50-series cards such a big deal?

"Major surprises" could be on the way

Tarn Nguyen / Unsplash / Pocket-lint

While AMD is still very competitive in the gaming world, Nvidia's RTX cards are often considered the go-to GPUs for gaming PCs, showcasing the best possible detail and performance. It's also been a little while since 40-series cards launched -- the earliest ones date back to fall 2022. Many gamers have likely been waiting for 50-series cards to be announced before upgrading or replacing their existing PCs.

There could be some significant changes in store this generation. Wccftech says that the Nvidia keynote will reveal new AI technologies for gaming, possibly including a "major surprise." The company already uses AI for things like DLSS, an upscaling technology that allows games to render at lower native resolutions but then output at higher ones, boosting framerates. Anything Nvidia reveals could force both AMD and game developers to adapt in short order.