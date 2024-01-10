Key Takeaways On Jan. 8, Nvidia announced three new GPUs, the RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super.

The new models offer similar or better specs, often for less money than their predecessors, making them a more attractive option for first-time builders.

The RTX 4070 Super offers a significant spec upgrade over its predecessor, the RTX 4070, and the RTX 4070 Ti Super features an impressive memory upgrade. The RTX 4080 Super is the most powerful and comes at a reduced price compared to the non-Super variant.

Adding to the long list of CES 2024 announcements, Nvidia has presented us with a refresh of its current-gen GPU line with three RTX 40 Super graphics cards. The RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super will arrive over the course of January 2024.

These new GPUs are, in effect, replacements for their non-Super variants -- although the regular RTX 4070 will likely stick around for a while. Compared to their predecessors, the new 40-series GPUs offer similar specs for less money, or, in the case of the 4070 Super, a significant upgrade. Crucially, thanks to their improved price-to-performance values, these cards are more competitive against AMD's current offerings.

The RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4080 Super are sure to feature in some of the best gaming PCs in 2024. Here's everything you need to know about them, including when you'll be able to pick one up.

Related Best graphics card: Get a GPU to power you to gaming bliss Shopping for a graphics card is easy when you check out our list of the very best around.

RTX 40-Series Super graphics card specs comparison

RTX 4070 Super RTX 4070 Ti Super RTX 4080 Super GPU AD104 AD103 AD103 CUDA cores 7,168 8,448 10,240 RT cores 56 66 80 Tensor cores 224 264 320 Memory 12GB GDDR6X, 192-bit bus 16GB GDDR6X, 256-bit bus 16GB GDDR6X, 256-bit bus Price $599 $799 $999 Release date Jan. 17, 2024 Jan. 24, 2024 Jan. 31, 2024

RTX 4070 Super

Set to launch on Jan. 17, 2024, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super offers the most significant spec improvement over one of the company's current offerings.

Compared to the RTX 4070, the 4070 Super has 1,280 extra CUDA cores -- that's over 20% more than its predecessor. CUDA cores are responsible for the majority of frame rasterization and rendering in games, and, ignoring DLSS for the moment, they're what power the largest chunk of your in-game performance. We can therefore probably expect a performance uplift with the RTX 4070 Super.

Unfortunately, the RTX 4070 Super hasn't had a memory upgrade and remains at 12GB VRAM -- 4GB more than its previous-gen predecessor, the RTX 3070. For now, this remains a sweet spot for 1440p gaming, as few games surpass 12GB VRAM usage even on max settings, but 16GB might become the new sweet spot before too long.

Price

The RTX 4070 Super will have an MSRP of $599.

This is the same as the RTX 4070's MSRP was, but Nvidia has dropped the older GPU to $549, and we can probably expect to see even lower prices than this for the 4070 from add-in-board (AIB) partners after the 4070 Super launches.

Performance

The RTX 4070 Super, Nvidia says, should be "faster than the RTX 3090 at a fraction of the power."

According to the company's in-house benchmarks, the 4070 Super achieves over 100 frames per second in many modern, graphically intensive titles at 1440p (with DLSS enabled in those games that support it).

Nvidia

The RTX 4070 was already a great card for 1440p gaming, but in some of the most demanding titles it could struggle to achieve frame rates high enough to drive a 120Hz or 144Hz monitor. Now, with the 4070 Super's spec upgrade, it looks like even the most demanding games might play smoothly at high refresh rates and 1440p.

Nvidia

RTX 4070 Ti Super

Set to launch on Jan. 24, 2024, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super offers a respectable upgrade over its predecessor.

This is the only GPU of the bunch where Nvidia has swapped chips, as it now features the same AD103 chip found in the RTX 4080. While this upgrade equates to a moderate but not unimpressive 768 extra CUDA cores compared to the RTX 4070 Ti, the more exciting upgrade comes on the memory front.

The RTX 4070 Ti features 12GB GDDR6X VRAM running over a 192-bit bus, while the RTX 4070 Ti Super boasts 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM running over a 256-bit bus. Memory is particularly important for GPUs in the 4070 Ti's price and performance range, because this is where gamers should really start to be able to max out their game settings at 1440p and 4K, and doing so can require more than 12GB VRAM, or could before too long. So it's great that Nvidia's buffed the 4070 Ti Super's memory like this.

Price

The RTX 4070 Ti Super will have an MSRP of $799.

This is the same as the RTX 4070 Ti's MSRP, so we can expect the 4070 Ti Super to replace the RTX 4070 Ti entirely -- this has been the case with previous-gen Nvidia Super refreshes. Perhaps most importantly, this will be the cheapest current-gen Nvidia GPU featuring 16GB VRAM, which is much needed to remain competitive against the likes of AMD -- even the $500 RX 7800 XT has 16GB memory.

Performance

Nvidia says that the RTX 4070 Ti Super is "2.5x faster than the RTX 3070 Ti" and is "the perfect GPU to max out your high refresh 1440p panels," adding that "it can even game at 4K."

This seems to be true if Nvidia's benchmarks are accurate, because, much the same as with the RTX 4070, we can see that in the company’s tests, the RTX 4070 Ti Super achieves over 100fps with DLSS and ray tracing on many modern, graphically intensive titles at 1440p. It even seems to approach 100fps in really demanding titles, such as Cyberpunk 2077, with ray tracing enabled, provided DLSS is turned on.

Nvidia

While we'll have to wait for more benchmarks from other sources to come to any conclusions, the most important difference between the 4070 Super and 4070 Ti Super might boil down to memory -- games that require lots of VRAM might show the 4070 Ti Super to be really worth its $200-extra salt.

Nvidia

RTX 4080 Super

Set to launch on Jan. 31, 2024, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super is the most powerful of these new Super cards, and (ignoring the powerful but outrageously expensive flagship RTX 4090) should be one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market alongside the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

It's been given a slight upgrade compared to the non-Super RTX 4080 -- 512 extra CUDA cores, and a meager 0.6Gbps increase in memory speed -- but these spec improvements aren't anything to write home about. What is something to mention is its significantly reduced price.

Price

The RTX 4080 Super will have an MSRP of $999.

This makes for a whopping $200 saving compared to the RTX 4080, so we can expect the non-Super variant to quickly disappear in the rearview mirror. Crucially, this puts the RTX 4080 Super squarely in the territory of the RX 7900 XTX, AMD's most powerful GPU offering.

Given that many gamers prefer Nvidia cards by default for their (often) better drivers, stability, and DLSS capabilities, this $200 price cut should make the 4080 Super the go-to high-end graphics card once again.

Performance

Nvidia says that the RTX 4080 Super is "2x faster than the RTX 3080 Ti."

From Nvidia's benchmarks, we can see that the 4080 Super appears to achieve over 100fps in many games at 4K resolution, even with ray tracing enabled, providing DLSS is also enabled in those games that support it. In fact, Nvidia's tests show that it even achieves this without DLSS enabled in games like Metro Exodus and The Last of Us Part 1.

Nvidia

While we'll reserve judgment until reviews are in and third-party testing is available, we can, with some confidence, say that the 4080 Super shouldn't disappoint, especially given its new price tag.

RTX 40-series Super Founders Edition and AIB partner cards

Nvidia says we can expect RTX 40-series Super cards from at least the following board partners:

Asus

Colorful

Gainward

Galax

Gigabyte

Inno3D

KFA2

MSI

Palit

PNY

Zotac

While there will be a Founders Edition version of the RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4080 Super, there will not be an RTX 4070 Ti Super founders edition. This isn't surprising, however, as there wasn't a Founders Edition of the original RTX 4070.