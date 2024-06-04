Key Takeaways G-Assist is an experimental AI chatbot that provides gameplay advice and graphics troubleshooting.

It can optimize game and GPU settings, and run either locally or in the cloud.

There are no definite plans for a consumer product.

At this point Nvidia is probably better known to the world as an AI tech giant, but it hasn't forgotten its roots in gaming graphics. In fact at Computex 2024 in Taiwan, it showcased a merger of the two worlds in the form of something called Project G-Assist. It's in an early state at the moment -- but assuming it comes to fruition, it could become a standard and widely imitated gaming technology.

So how does Project G-Assist work, exactly? And what is it capable of? We'll address everything we know so far in this primer.

Related What is DLSS? Nvidia's AI-powered graphics tech explained If you've been looking at the latest Nvidia RTX graphics cards, then you might have heard mention of DLSS. If you're not quite sure what it is, we have the answers.

Nvidia

What is Project G-Assist and how does it work?

In essence, it's an experimental generative AI chatbot geared PC gaming. Instead of just reacting to your voice or text input, it can also capture snapshots of in-game content, and pull data from relevant app and system APIs. This is fed into Nvidia's large language model (LLM), which also connects to separate knowledge databases (such as game-specific wikis) before generating responses to your requests. We'll get into what you can ask in the next section.

...It's an experimental generative AI chatbot geared PC gaming.

The version presented at Computex operated as a voice- or hotkey-triggered in-game pop-up window, much like Nvidia's current software overlays. It's not clear whether this is how the final product will work, or even if there will be a final product. For now, Nvidia is only describing G-Assist as an "AI assistant technology demo," so don't expect to download it alongside your next set of GPU drivers.

There are signs of where Nvidia sees things going, however. It partnered with ARK: Survival Ascended developer Studio Wildcard to create the demo, and other game developers can submit their info if they want to learn more about "how to build AI assistants using [GeForce] RTX technology." Nvidia talks about how G-Assist's "vision and language models can be customized by developers for a specific game or app," so the more likely outcome is that we'll see versions of the chatbot tailored to individual titles.

Another thing worth noting is that Nvidia's AI models can be run in the cloud or on-device. In the latter case that demands a PC equipped with a GeForce RTX GPU, although Nvidia hasn't said how recent the GPU has to be. Based on the demands of handling both graphics and generative AI, we're assuming a 4000-series card or later, if not the unreleased 5000 series.

What can Project G-Assist do for your games?

Its functions are split into two categories: gameplay advice and troubleshooting graphics issues.

Gameplay advice

Nvidia

In most circumstances, you're expected to treat G-Assist like a context-aware game wiki you can talk to. For its technology demo, Nvidia showed the bot answering ARK-related prompts like "What's the best early game weapon and where do I find the crafting materials for it?", or "How do I tame it?" when the player was facing a dinosaur. Since it's aware of things like character points and crafting menus, the bot can tailor its advice to individual players, including recommended stat upgrades.

Something suggested but not shown so far is the possibility of G-Assist offering intentionally vague hints for things like secret items, only spoiling step-by-step instructions when asked. Nvidia also hints at the bot helping players with build orders in RTS games, or learning the latest meta in an online FPS.

Troubleshooting graphics

Nvidia

This may actually be the most interesting aspect to a lot of PC gamers. The bot can not only provide stats on system performance, but actively optimize game and video card settings based on your requests. It might for instance trigger overclocking for maximum performance, or undervolting if you're trying to stretch out battery life on a laptop. You can also ask it to diagnose problems and make recommendations, revealing the potential performance impact of enabling or disabling options such as DLSS. If you ask for a minimum framerate like 60fps, the bot will limit the scope of any adjustments to accommodate you.

This goes a step beyond the optimization features found in the GeForce Experience app, and Nvidia's tech demo showed G-Assist working alongside Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most notoriously GPU-intensive PC games. It seems meant to help people who aren't necessarily familiar with PC graphics settings but still want to get the most out of their hardware.

Nvidia

When is Project G-Assist releasing?

There is no official release date yet, but our initial guess would be toward the end of 2024.

As mentioned, we don't know for sure if G-Assist will even manifest as a shipping product. We assume it will, however -- Nvidia wouldn't be reaching out to additional developers if didn't have some sort of hope for one. It's mostly a question of what form it will take, and how soon we can expect it. For the latter question, our initial guess would be toward the end of 2024. That's the rumored launch window for Nvidia's 5000-series RTX cards, and having G-Assist ready to go -- for some games, at least -- might bolster their next-generation credentials.